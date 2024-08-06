DDA approves launch of three new housing schemes

New Delhi DDA extended the time till December 2025 for completing construction on residential, commercial, industrial and institutional plots allotted by it. (Representational photo/HT Archive)

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Tuesday approved the launch of three new housing schemes in multiple categories, ranging from HIG (high-income group) units in Dwarka to EWS flats in Narela, under which 39,573 flats will be made available, officials aware of the development said. The schemes are likely to be launched by the end of this month, they said.

“To meet the affordable housing requirement of low-income group, this scheme will offer LIG and EWS flats at discounted rates in Ramgarh Colony, Siraspur, Loknayakpuram, Rohini and Narela through first-come first-served (FCFS) mode. The flats will have a starting price as low as approximately ₹11.5 lakh,” DDA said in a statement.

In its board meeting, DDA approved a new policy to manage the use of community halls, and extended the time till December 2025 for completing construction on residential, commercial, industrial and institutional plots allotted by it.

An amnesty scheme was also adopted for renewal-cum-freehold-conversion of expired term leases of 90 years in 23 Nazul Estates. Amnesty scheme for waiver of interest on damage charges was also approved.

Besides, the authority approved the change of land use for the land provided to MCD for the construction of a bio-methanation plant at Ghazipur.

Elaborating on the housing projects, officials said DDA’s Sasta Ghar Housing Scheme 2024 will offer around 34,000 flats, and DDA General Housing Scheme 2024 will comprise 5,400 HIG, MIG, LIG and EWS flats at different localities, such as Jasola, Loknayakpuram and Narela. Officials said the flats will be offered at 2023 prices without price escalation and the starting price will be about ₹29 lakh. DDA Dwarka Housing Scheme is the third scheme that will offer 173 MIG, HIG and higher category flats in sectors 14, 16B and 19B of Dwarka through e-auction, with a starting price of ₹1.28 crore.

In another key decision, DDA gave final approval for a change of land use (CLU) for 1.94-acre land from “public and semi-public” to “recreational” or green area in Bawana. The CLU has been processed based on the request from CRPF for the construction of a transit camp, officials said, adding that it was initially approved by the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) in March 2023.

“To provide ease of living to residents of Delhi, the authority today approved a new policy for management and use of community halls, including relaxed rental structure and operationalisation of ancillary facilities in multi-purpose community halls. The policy has been prepared for community halls in three parts,” DDA said.

Further, DDA allowed online booking of such spaces for a maximum period of five days, with operation on a licence basis.

Regarding the amnesty scheme for 23 Nazul estates, DDA said, “The scheme is proposed to be introduced, initially for a period of six months from the date of commencement. The renewal charges are proposed to be different in case of residential and mixed land use properties and shall further vary as per the size of the plot. The charges shall increase in a progressive manner, if in case the scheme is extended beyond the initial period of six months. Further, renewal-cum-freehold conversion applications under this scheme shall be disposed of, on payment on prevalent conversion charges, ground rent and other pending dues”.

DDA also allowed the relocation of eligible households of JJ clusters near Kali Bari to EWS flats at Narela. The existing land is earmarked for RML Mother and Child Care Hospital.

“Houses in Narela all have modern and civic facilities with well-developed infrastructure. The approval will help in expeditious completion of this project, enabling much-needed availability of mother and childcare facilities to people living nearby. Further, the proposal would also enable rehabilitation of eligible JJ dwellers from unplanned life in slums to a modern flat with all basic amenities,” DDA said.

DDA also approved a policy for fixing the disposal price of stand-alone scooter garages, car garages, and covered or uncovered parking, based on various cost components and modes of disposal. “Fixing price of garage space would provide policy dispensation, enabling DDA to dispose of available inventories of garage space of all types. This would provide an opportunity to residents of a housing pocket to own a garage space, further facilitating planned parking in a locality,” DDA said.