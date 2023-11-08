close_game
DDA Diwali scheme 2023: Over 30,000 flats to go for sale in Delhi | Check locations

ByHT News Desk
Nov 08, 2023

DDA is preparing to release a housing scheme with over 30,000 apartments in various categories for the Diwali festive season.

Anticipating festive season around Diwali, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is gearing up to unveil a housing scheme offering more than 30,000 apartments in diverse categories, NDTV reported. These include penthouses, SHIG (super high-income group) flats, and more affordable options spread across locations like Dwarka, Narela, Vasant Kunj, among others.

What is the location of the DDA flats?

The apartments are reported to be situated in areas like:

Narela

Dwarka

Sector 19B

Dwarka Sector-14

Vasant Kunj

Loknayak Puram

In Dwarka Sector 19B and Loknayak Puram, flats are categorised as Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Middle-Income Group (MIG), and Super High-Income Group (SHIG).

For instance, reportedly, Dwarka Sector 19B features over 700 EWS flats, 900 MIG flats, 170 SHIG flats, and 14 penthouses. Narela offers a substantial number of flats across EWS, MIG, and HIG categories.

Check DDA flats price ranges

The pricing varies across categories:

• EWS flats: 11 lakh to 14 lakh

• LIG flats: 14 lakh to 30 lakh

• MIG flats: Starting at around 1 crore

• HIG flats: Approximately 2.5 crore

• SHIG flats: Starting price around 3 crore

When will the rooms be available?

Currently, 24,000 flats are ready for occupancy, with the remaining 8,500 expected to be completed within the next six months, the report said.

How to apply for the DDA Housing Scheme

1. Visit the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) official website at www.dda.gov.in.

2. Fill out the online application form with personal information.

3. Upload the required documents with the application form.

4. Pay the application fee after completing the form and uploading all the documents.

5. Once the payment is done, note down the application number for future references.

