Phoenix Mills Limited’s subsidiary Casper Realty Pvt Ltd declared highest bidder for two plots in Mohali for 891 cr

Phoenix Mills Ltd, owner, operator and developer of retail-led mixed-use destinations, has announced that Casper Realty Private Limited, its wholly owned subsidiary, has been declared as the highest bidder for two prime city-centric plots in Mohali, Punjab. Phoenix Mills Ltd, owner, operator and developer of retail-led mixed-use destinations, has announced that Casper Realty Private Limited, its wholly owned subsidiary, has been declared as the highest bidder for two prime city-centric plots in Mohali, Punjab. (Representational photo) (HT Photo)

These plots - cumulatively admeasuring around 13.14 acres and located in Sector 62, YPS Chowk, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) - were auctioned by Greater Mohali Development Area Authority, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Casper was declared as the highest bidder, with a combined bid value of approximately Rs. 891 crores. The payment shall be completed within the timelines stipulated by GMADA.

Also Read: Around 55 mn sq ft of Grade-A mall space required by 2027 to meet growing retail demand: Report

Both plots are classified for commercial use and the company intends to develop an iconic retail-led, mixed-use development on this land parcel, it said.

About Chandigarh Metropolitan Region

This land parcel, situated at YPS Chowk—between Chandigarh and Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali), is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for retail and entertainment spaces in the Chandigarh Metropolitan Region (CMR), the company said in a regulatory filing.

CMR encompasses the union territory of Chandigarh and its neighbouring cities, including Panchkula, Mohali, Zirakpur, New Chandigarh, Kharar, Pinjore, Kalka, and Barwala.

Also Read: Lulu Group scouting for a land parcel in Mumbai, may develop a shopping mall or a hypermarket

“We are pleased to announce that we have been declared as the highest bidders for the acquisition of two land plots in Mohali, Punjab. We intend to develop an iconic retail-led mixed-use destination on this land parcel which will include retail, cinemas, world-class F&B, commercial offices and hotels etc. and is poised to become the new city center for the CMR region,” said Shishir Shrivastava, Managing Director at The Phoenix Mills Limited.

“Given the strategic location, amidst a dense residential catchment and a large captive and urban population, we believe that our destination mall can cater to the untapped and growing retail demand in this city and truly become the dominant consumption centre not only for Mohali and Chandigarh but for the entire Chandigarh Metropolitan Region, including Panchkula, Zirakpur and neighbouring cities," he said.

Also Read: 5 things you need to know about India's ghost shopping malls and the challenges faced in repurposing them

"We remain optimistic about our future mall launches and we continue to execute our previously stated strategy of retail-led mixed-use portfolio expansion in market leading destinations in cities of India, which present the opportunity for us to create such mega consumption hubs,” he said.

PML Group’s developments are spread across retail, hospitality, commercial offices, and residential asset classes. PML and its subsidiaries have an operational retail portfolio of over 11 million sq. ft. of retail space across eight major cities of India and are further developing approximately 4 million sq. ft. of retail space across three new malls and further densifying its existing destinations.

PML Group’s mixed-use destinations also include Grade A offices with an operational office portfolio of over 2 million sq ft. and under development office portfolio of over 5 million sq. ft. PML Group has delivered three residential projects across the country and currently has one project under development in Kolkata.

PML Group also owns and operates two hotels – The St. Regis, Mumbai and Courtyard by Marriot, Agra and currently has a Grand Hyatt hotel under planning at Whitefield Bengaluru. The group has expanded its business to include F&B (food and beverage), operating 39 outlets, with 10 diverse offerings, across its malls, said the regulatory filing.