Prestige Group sold 2,301 homes in Q4 FY25, Mumbai sales surpass Bengaluru for the first time

ByHT Real Estate News
Updated on: Aug 09, 2025 07:54 pm IST

Prestige Group said it achieved sales of ₹6957.4 crore with 4.49 million sq ft sold in Q4 FY25, according to the investor presentation

Bengaluru-based Prestige Group sold 2,301 units in Q4 FY25, driven by the launch of Prestige Nautilus in Mumbai, which alone clocked nearly 2385.7 crore in sales within a month of launch. For the first time, Mumbai overtook Bengaluru in the company’s quarterly sales contribution, the company said in its investor presentation for Q4 FY25.

Prestige Group sold 2,301 units in Q4 FY25, led by Mumbai’s Prestige Nautilus, which raked in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,385.7 crore in a month. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pexels)
In Q4 FY25, Prestige achieved sales of 6957.4 crore with 4.49 million sq ft sold, marking a sharp jump from the previous quarter. Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad remained the top-performing markets, with projects such as Prestige Raintree Park, The Prestige City Hyderabad, and Prestige Southern Star Phase I contributing significantly to the topline.

Bengaluru contributed to 2616.5 crore of sales, 2686.9 crore in Mumbai, and 1598.8 crore in Hyderabad. For the whole year, Prestige Raintree Park in Bengaluru contributed to the highest share of sales at 304.4 crore, followed by Prestige Nautilus in Mumbai, data from the investor presentation showed.

For FY25 as a whole, Prestige reported record annual sales of 17,023.1 crore and 12.58 million sq ft sold. Average realisation rose to 14,113 per sq ft, reflecting strong demand in the premium and luxury housing categories.

In Q4 FY25, Prestige Group reported revenue of 1589.3 crore, while for the full FY25, revenue stood at 7735.5 crore.

Also Read: Bengaluru-based Prestige Group to launch 50,000 crore worth of homes in FY26

To target 50,000 crore of home sales by FY28-29

The Group targets to clock 50,000 crore of home sales by FY28-29. Last year, the company closed a sale of 17,000 crore. “Q1 of the current fiscal will be our biggest quarter yet,” Praveer Srivastava, senior vice president at Prestige Group, previously told HT.com.

“We’ve already launched projects worth over 10,000 crore and are looking to clock 14,000–15,000 crore GDV of launches by the end of the quarter. We are targeting 50,000 crore GDV worth of project launches across Goa, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Mumbai over the current financial year,” he said.

Also Read: Prestige Group plans to shift focus to the 2–3 crore mid-market homes amid rising demand from salaried homebuyers

With a presence in six major Indian cities, Prestige Group is also gearing up to expand into new markets as part of its broader growth strategy. The company is eyeing entry into key urban hubs such as Pune, Gurugram and Noida, regions it has previously stayed out of but now views as high-potential real estate corridors.

“We’re exploring opportunities in Pune, Gurugram, and Noida. These are markets we weren’t present in earlier but see immense growth potential,” Srivastava said. “These cities have evolving residential landscapes and a growing appetite for quality housing, especially in the mid-segment.”

