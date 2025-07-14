Prestige Group plans to shift focus to the 2–3 crore mid-market homes amid rising demand from salaried homebuyers

Bengaluru-based Prestige Group is planning to shift focus to the mid-market housing segment in the ₹2 to ₹3 crore range to tap into growing demand from salaried homebuyers seeking quality homes. Bengaluru-based Prestige Group is planning to shift focus to the mid-market housing segment in the ₹ 2 to ₹ 3 crore range to tap into growing demand from salaried homebuyers. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pexels)

“The pivot this year is a conscious move towards mid-segment housing, which continues to see strong demand, especially in tech-driven cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad,” Praveer Srivastava, senior vice president at Prestige Group, told HT.com.

He said that the sweet spot lies in the ₹2 to ₹3 crore range, targeting salaried homebuyers seeking quality homes. “We’re tailoring our portfolio to cater to this demand,” Srivastava said.

"Last year, the group focused heavily on luxury launches such as Prestige White Meadows and Raintree Park in Bengaluru, with ticket sizes going up to ₹6.5 crore. This year, the sweet spot is in the ₹2–3 crore range," Srivastava said.

In Bengaluru, the group is launching apartments in Whitefield, Bannerghatta Road, and Kanakapura Road, with an overall city-wide launch pipeline of ₹2,000 crore for the fiscal.

Looking to develop villas after a major gap

Srivastava said that Prestige Group is planning to foray into the high-end villa market, with new projects planned in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Goa. The luxury villas, priced between ₹10 and ₹15 crore, will cater to buyers seeking premium living experiences.

In Bengaluru, the villas will be standalone units, while in Hyderabad, they will be part of the expansive Prestige City township. In Goa, the group is currently designing a blend of independent villas and gated villa communities, he said.

In the plotted development segment, Srivastava said that Prestige Gardenia in North Bengaluru, an 800-plot project, is nearly sold out. Each plot is priced at approximately ₹1.5 crore. Overall, Prestige plans to launch ₹1,500 crore worth of plotted development projects in Bengaluru alone this year, tapping into strong demand for land parcels in well-planned communities.

To target ₹ 50,000 crore of home sales by FY28-29

The Group said it targets to clock ₹50,000 crore of home sales by FY28-29. Last year the company closed a sale of ₹17,000 crore. “Q1 of the current fiscal will be our biggest quarter yet,” said Srivastava.

“We’ve already launched projects worth over ₹10,000 crore and are looking to clock ₹14,000–15,000 crore GDV of launches by the end of the quarter. We are targeting ₹50,000 crore GDV worth of project launches across Goa, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Mumbai over the current financial year,” he said.

With a presence in six major Indian cities, Prestige Group is now gearing up to expand into new markets as part of its broader growth strategy. The company is eyeing entry into key urban hubs such as Pune, Gurugram and Noida, regions it has previously stayed out of but now views as high-potential real estate corridors.

“We’re exploring opportunities in Pune, Gurugram, and Noida. These are markets we weren’t present in earlier but see immense growth potential,” Srivastava said. “These cities have evolving residential landscapes and a growing appetite for quality housing, especially in the mid-segment.”

However, the group clarified that it will not entirely abandon marquee developments. “While our focus is on scale and addressing real market demand, we won’t shy away from delivering landmark projects in India’s most elite locations. Prestige has always been associated with aspirational living, and we intend to keep that DNA alive,” Srivastava added.