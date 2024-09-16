Prithviraj Sukumaran’s production house buys duplex in Mumbai for 30.6 crore

Malayalam actor and filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran’s production house, Prithiviraj Productions Limited, has bought a duplex for ₹30.6 crore in Mumbai’s posh Pali Hill area, property registration documents accessed by SquareYards showed. Malayalam actor and filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran’s production house, Prithiviraj Productions Limited, has bought a duplex for ₹ 30.6 crore in Mumbai’s posh Pali Hill area.

The duplex is spread across 2,970 sq ft and is located in a building named Narain Terraces in Pali Hill in Bandra. The housing society has ready-to-move-in 3 BHK, 4 BHK and 5 BHK apartments. The flat bought by the actor also includes four car parking spaces, the documents showed.

The transaction was registered on September 12 for which a stamp duty of ₹1.84 crore and registration fee of ₹30,000 has been paid, according to the documents.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, along with his wife Supriya Menon, already own a luxury apartment in Pali Hill worth approximately Rs. 17 crore, according to Square Yards.

The actor has acted in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life). The Goat Life is a 2024 Malayalam survival drama film written, directed, and co-produced by Blessy. It is an international co-production involving companies in India and the United States and an adaptation of the 2008 best-selling Malayalam novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin. based on the real-life story of Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant labourer in the Gulf, according to reports.

Square Yards noted that several celebrities have also invested in Bandra West area such as Ranveer Singh, Tripti Dimri, KL Rahul, and Athiya Shetty.

A query sent to Prithviraj Productions Limited did not get any response.

High-end transactions in Pali Hill

Apco Infratech Private Limited, a company involved in the construction of infrastructure projects across the country, had purchased a sea-view triplex apartment worth ₹155 crore in Bandra's Pali Hill area of Mumbai.

The triplex spread across 9,527 sq ft of carpet area is located on the 9th, 10th and 11th floors of a project named The Legend being built by Black Rock, a subsidiary of the Ashar Group. The company had announced in 2023 that it was undertaking the construction of a luxury building on the plot that once housed Dilip Kumar's bungalow.

Pali Hill is a premium address where several Bollywood stars and high net worth individuals have bought homes. The per sq ft rate of several luxury housing projects range from ₹1 lakh per sq ft and above, according to local brokers.

Pali Hill was in the news recently after KL Rahul, cricketer and his wife Athiya Suneil Shetty, daughter of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, purchased an apartment for ₹20 crore on July 15.

Besides housing Dilip Kumar's bungalow, Pali Hill has been home to several Bollywood stars such as the late Sunil and Nargis Dutt, the late Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Gulzar, Imran Khan, Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, among others.

