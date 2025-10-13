Puravankara adds four real estate projects in Mumbai and Bengaluru worth ₹9,100 crore in H1FY26

Bengaluru-based, listed real estate developer Puravankara Ltd has added four real estate projects to its portfolio in the Mumbai and Bengaluru real estate markets, with a gross development value (GDV) of ₹9,100 crore in the first six months of the ongoing financial year, according to a company statement. Puravankara Ltd reported pre-sales of ₹1,322 crore in Q2 FY26, a 4% year-on-year increase from ₹1,270 crore in the same quarter last year. (Picture for representational purposes only) (AI-generated image created using Chat GPT)

These include two projects in the Mumbai real estate market and two projects in North and East Bengaluru.

In Mumbai, the company secured a redevelopment project in the Malabar Hill area of South Mumbai, with an estimated potential of ₹2,700 crore. The project involves offering 0.7 million sq ft of development on 1.43 acres of land. The second project, located in Chembur, has an estimated potential of ₹2,100 crore and comprises 1.2 million sq ft of development on 4 acres of land.

In Bengaluru, the company announced a partnership with KVN Property Holdings LLP for a 24.59-acre land parcel, offering a developable area of 3.48 million sq ft and an estimated potential value of over ₹3,300 crore. This was followed by another joint development project in the Balegere area of Bengaluru, with a potential value of ₹1,000 crore on a 5.5-acre land parcel.

“In Q2 FY26, we sustained the growth momentum, driven entirely by sustenance sales, achieving pre-sales of ₹1,322 crores and collections of ₹1,047 crores, both improving year-on-year. During the first half of FY26, we made significant progress in expanding our portfolio, adding over 6.36 million square feet of potential developable area with an estimated GDV of approximately ₹9,100 crores," said Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara Limited.

Pre sales The company statement reported pre-sales of ₹1,322 crore in Q2 FY26, a 4% year-on-year increase from ₹1,270 crore in the same quarter last year. For the first half of FY26, pre-sales totalled ₹2,445 crore, representing a 4% increase from ₹2,349 crore in H1 FY25. Sales volume during Q2 FY26 was 1.50 million sq ft, taking the total for H1 FY26 to 2.75 million sq ft.

The company’s average realisation improved to ₹8,814 per sq ft in Q2 FY26, up 7% year-on-year, and to ₹8,891 per sq ft in H1 FY26, reflecting an 8% increase from the previous year, the statement said.

Outlook According to the company, India’s macroeconomic picture has shown renewed strength over the past quarter. The Q1 FY26 real GDP increased 7.8% Year-over-Year, driven by momentum in services, construction, and consumption. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised its FY26 growth projection to 6.8%, a notch above earlier forecasts, reflecting confidence that domestic demand and rural recovery will offset global headwinds.

In Q3 CY25, residential demand grew ~1% year-over-year (Y-o-Y), with the ₹1–2 crore segment driving volumes, despite a slight moderation in new launches. Prices across major metros rose 5–17%, led by NCR, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Puravankara is well-placed to benefit from current real estate tailwinds, the company statement added.