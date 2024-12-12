Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rajiv Bajaj’s Rishabh Family Trust buys land in Pune’s Koregaon Park for 72 crore

ByHT Real Estate News
Dec 12, 2024 05:03 PM IST

Rishabh Family Trust, that has Rajivnayan Bajaj as one of its trustees, has acquired the land parcel in Pune for ₹72 crore, property documents showed.

Rishabh Family Trust, that has Rajivnayan Bajaj, as one of its trustees has bought a 1.15 acre land parcel in Pune’s upscale Koregaon Park for 72 crore, documents accessed by Square Yards have shown.

Rishabh Family Trust, that has Rajivnayan Bajaj, as one of its trustees has bought a 1.15 acre land parcel in Pune’s upscale Koregaon Park for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>72 crore, (Picture for representational purposes only).(Pixabay)
Rishabh Family Trust, that has Rajivnayan Bajaj, as one of its trustees has bought a 1.15 acre land parcel in Pune’s upscale Koregaon Park for 72 crore, (Picture for representational purposes only).(Pixabay)

Rajivnayan Bajaj is the managing director of Bajaj Auto. He is the son of the late Rahul Bajaj, the former chairman of Bajaj Auto.

The purchase includes a 4,667.30-square-meter (approximately 1.15 acres) plot, along with a bungalow and an outhouse situated on the property, according to Square Yards.

The built-up area amounts to 1,493.70 square meters (approximately 16,079.68 square feet). The transaction was carried out under the Rishabh Family Trust, with Deepa Bajaj, wife of Rajivnayan Bajaj, serving as the signatory, the documents showed.

Also Read: CA India Technologies Private Limited renews office lease in Pune’s IT hub for an annual rent of over 12 crore

The deal, registered in December 2024, incurred a stamp duty of Rs. 5.04 crore and a registration fee of Rs. 30,000, according to documents reviewed by Square Yards.

An email has been sent to Bajaj Auto. The copy will be updated if a response is received.

About Koregaon Park

Koregaon Park is renowned for its luxury bungalows, trendy cafes, boutique stores, and vibrant lifestyle, making it a sought-after destination for high-end real estate investments.

In 2023, Bajaj Auto chairman Niraj Bajaj had bought a sea-facing triplex apartment from Macrotech Developers in posh Malabar Hill in Mumbai for 252.5 crore, as per media reports.

According to media reports, family members of the Bajaj Group had also bought five luxury apartments in Mumbai worth around 104 crore in in 2022.

Also Read: Pune real estate market's property registrations record 39% increase YoY in October, stamp duty collections up by 52%

Pune real estate market reported a 39% year-on-year (YoY) increase in property registrations that stood at 20,894 in October 2024 compared to 24,983 in September 2024. This rise was on account of the festive season beginning with Navratri 2024 on October 3 and culminating in Diwali 2024 on October 31.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On