CA India Technologies Private Limited renews office lease in Pune’s IT hub for an annual rent of over 12 crore

US-based business software maker CA (India) Technologies Private Limited has renewed its 1.08 lakh sq ft commercial space lease in Pune's Kharadi area with a subsidiary firm of Panchshil Realty for an annual rent of over ₹12 crore for five years, as per property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Pune real estate: US-based business software maker CA (India) Technologies Private Limited has renewed its lease of 1.08 lakh sq ft of commercial space in Pune. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

The commercial property is located in a building called Eon Free Zone in Kharadi. According to the documents, Eon Kharadi Infrastructure Pvt Ltd owns the property.

The documents show that the transaction was registered on November 28. The tenant has paid a security deposit of ₹8.46 crore and a stamp duty of ₹49.57 lakh.

The property includes the ground, second, and third floors, totaling 1.08 lakh sq ft. The monthly rent is around ₹98 or ₹1.07 crore up to November 2025. Between 2022 and 2024, the company paid ₹2.05 crore monthly rent for leasing space of over 1.83 lakh sq ft.

Further, from November 2025 to November 2026, the rent will increase to ₹1.12 crore per month, followed by ₹1.18 crore between 2026 and 2027, ₹1.24 crore between 2027 and 2028, and ₹1.30 crore between 2028 and 2029, the documents showed.

CA India Technologies Private Limited has rented the property for five years with a three-year lock-in period.

The property has 308 parking spaces, 108 of which are for four-wheelers and 200 for two-wheelers.

According to local brokers, Kharadi's commercial real estate market has witnessed commercial transactions getting sealed at a monthly per sq ft rent of around ₹90.

“This office lease transaction highlights that the office markets remain buoyant as GCCs, Indian corporates, and start-ups continue to expand their footprint. Pune is a preferred office market primarily driven by abundant human capital, Grade A quality office buildings and affordability. Grade A office rentals continue to rise, albeit growth is slowing down,” said Abhishek Kiran Gupta, CEO and co-founder of CRE Matrix and IndexTap.com

A query has been sent to CA (India) Technologies and Eon Kharadi Infrastructure Pvt Ltd. The story will be updated if a response is received.

Recent commercial deals in Pune

In a similar deal earlier, Mindspace Business Parks REIT had, in September 2024, renewed the lease for 3.75 lakh sq ft in Commerzone in Pune's Yerwada for ₹3.03 crore per month rent to Nvidia Graphics Private Limited, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

Bengaluru-based listed real estate developer Prestige Estates’ wholly owned subsidiary Prestige Exora Business Parks Ltd had, in April 2024, purchased a 4.57-acre land parcel in Pune for ₹200 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.