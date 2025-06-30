Raymond Realty to debut on stock exchanges on July 1, to focus on real estate projects with a 20% profit margin

Raymond Realty Ltd, the real estate arm of the Raymond Group, has announced that it will debut on Indian stock exchanges on July 1, following its demerger from Raymond Ltd. Mumbai: Raymond Realty Ltd, the real estate arm of the Raymond Group, has announced that it will debut on Indian stock exchanges on July 1, following its demerger from Raymond Ltd(Mehul R Thakkar/HT Files)

Top company officials said that Raymond Realty will only pursue development deals that offer a profit margin of at least 20%.

The company stated that this listing marks a key milestone in its Raymond 2.0 transformation journey and reflects its strategy of unlocking value, similar to last year’s demerger of its lifestyle business.

"The listing is aimed at unlocking shareholder value by creating a focused, net debt-free pure-play real estate entity. The strategic move will allow greater operational efficiency, sharper market focus, and enhanced investor value creation," the company said in a statement.

Also Read: Raymond signs joint venture to develop ₹5,000-crore housing project in Mumbai

“As Raymond Group steps into its next century, our focus on creating Raymond 2.0 will help us continue our legacy into a dynamic, purpose-driven and future-ready enterprise reflecting our commitment to innovation, execution excellence, and nation-building," Gautam Hari Singhania, Group Chairman, Raymond Ltd., said.

"Guided by our three distinct business entities—Lifestyle, Real Estate, and Engineering, Raymond Realty is equipped with a professional management team and a strong board with a rich pedigree in the real estate sector. As Raymond Group marks a century of its operations, we are committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences, long-term sustainable growth, and enhanced value for our shareholders," Singhania said.

Also Read: Luxury real estate showing signs of fatigue, but inventory in the hands of strong developers: Raymond Realty CEO

On the milestone of listing, Harmohan Sahni, MD and CEO, Raymond Realty Ltd., said, “At Raymond Realty, we are building more than just homes, and we are shaping India’s urban skyline. With a net debt-free balance sheet, 100 acres of owned land, and a capital-efficient joint development model, we are well-positioned to sustain 20%+ annual growth and industry-leading ROCE of over 20%. This will help in further solidifying our position in the Indian real estate industry.”

The company statement said that with its listing, RRL will be a pure-play real estate entity backed by a ₹40,000 crore development pipeline through a 100-acre owned land bank and a growing portfolio of JDAs, led by an over 400-member strong professional management team.

Sahni told reporters on June 30 that the company will look at projects only if they deliver profit margins of over 20%.

Also Read: Raymond Realty plans to foray into Pune real estate market: CEO Harmohan Sahni

"We have already committed ₹40,000 crore of potential, of which ₹10,500 crore of potential has been launched and some of it has been sold. We will keep adding around ₹5,000 crore of potential every year going forward for the future," Sahni said.