Bengaluru tenant alleges landlord demanded 25% rent increase before lease renewal, sparks Reddit debate

A Bengaluru tenant has sparked an online discussion after alleging that his landlord demanded a steep rent increase during the lease renewal. Living in Mahadevapura and paying ₹40,000 a month for a 2BHK, the tenant claimed the landlord initially suggested that he might have to vacate the apartment, only to later demand ₹50,000 in monthly rent despite several rounds of negotiations.

A Bengaluru tenant has sparked a discussion on Reddit after alleging that his landlord raised the monthly rent for his 2BHK apartment from ₹40,000 to ₹50,000 less than 30 days before the rental agreement was due to expire. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

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With less than 30 days left before the rental agreement expires, the tenant said on Reddit that he is now scrambling to find a new home near a bus stop, as he has no personal vehicle, and is questioning whether such last-minute rent demands are legal and seeking advice from fellow Bengaluru residents.

“I am living in Mahadevapura area which imo is not the best area in bangalore and the average rent is max upto 40K for 2BHK. While discussing for renewal of my agreement(which ends in less than 30days) my owner first started talking about us having to leave the apartment. That was just a bluff,” the Reddit post said.

“Finally after 4-5 gruelling 30min conversations with the egoistic and sympathy-farming family of my landlady I agreed to 10% increase in rent (originally 40k) once they confirmed if we will be allowed to stay or not. Last night they quoted 50K and all those hours of conversations turned out to be absolutely pointless and no logic will get to the brains of these people as they are trying to pull all cards trying to show how helpless they are and how helpful and considerate they have been towards us as we are new to the city(1 year now),” he wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} “Now I have less than 30 days to find a new apartment in a area close to the bus stop as I do not have any personal modes of transportation. How is this even legal,” he asked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Now I have less than 30 days to find a new apartment in a area close to the bus stop as I do not have any personal modes of transportation. How is this even legal,” he asked. {{/usCountry}}

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The Reddit post drew a flood of responses, with many users advising the tenant to look for another apartment rather than agree to what they described as an excessive rent hike. "I live exactly where you are. ₹40,000 is the standard rent here. Try looking for a new place nearby. ₹50,000 is extortion," one user wrote.

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Responding to the comment, the tenant alleged that the landlord was quoting an arbitrary rent because they believed he was new to Bengaluru and would struggle to find another home. "The situation literally feels helpless," he wrote.

Another Redditor claimed that some landlords may prefer frequent tenant turnover, alleging that repeated security deposit deductions from outgoing tenants effectively boost their rental income.

Here’s what legal experts have to say

A landlord can legally propose a ₹10,000 increase in rent at the time of lease renewal, provided the existing lease has expired and there is no contractual or statutory restriction governing the amount of the increase. Since a lease renewal is generally treated as a fresh agreement, the parties are free to negotiate new commercial terms, including the rent. If the tenant does not agree to the revised rent, they may choose to decline the renewal and vacate the premises in accordance with the terms of the agreement.

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What does the rental agreement say

The first step is to examine the existing rental agreement. If it contains a clause providing for a fixed annual rent escalation (for example, 5% or 10%) or grants the tenant a right to renew the lease at a specified increase, both parties are generally bound by those contractual terms. “However, if the escalation clause applies only during the subsistence of the original lease and does not govern renewal, the landlord may negotiate a different rent once the lease expires,” says Arpita Mukherjee, a corporate legal practitioner.

Is it a renewal or a new lease?

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This distinction is crucial. Once a fixed-term lease expires, a landlord is generally free to propose revised rental terms for a renewal, including a higher rent. The tenant may either accept the new terms or decline them and vacate the property, subject to the notice and handover provisions contained in the agreement and any applicable law, she says.

Was proper notice given?

The landlord should comply with the notice requirements and renewal provisions set out in the lease. If the agreement requires advance notice before termination, non-renewal, or revision of rent, those contractual obligations should ordinarily be followed. While a landlord may propose a higher rent, failure to comply with the agreed notice period could give rise to a contractual dispute, even if the proposed increase itself is otherwise lawful, she says.

Does the increase violate any local rent control law?

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In Bengaluru, most modern private residential leases are governed primarily by the terms of the contract between the parties. Karnataka law does not prescribe a universal cap—such as a maximum annual increase of 10%—on rent escalation for private residential tenancies. Accordingly, the amount of any rent increase is generally a matter of negotiation unless restricted by the lease or applicable law, she explains.

What does this mean in the present case

If the tenant was paying ₹40,000 per month and the landlord proposed a revised rent of ₹50,000 upon expiry of the lease, the 25% increase is not, by itself, illegal. However, if the lease expressly grants the tenant a right to renew at a predetermined escalation (for example, 10%) or the landlord has failed to comply with the contractual notice requirements, the tenant may have grounds to dispute the landlord's position. Ultimately, the legality of the rent increase will depend on the specific terms of the rental agreement and the circumstances surrounding the proposed renewal, she adds.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)