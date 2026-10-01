Maharashtra’s new housing society redevelopment rules: Govt tightens process with 51% approval, virtual participation | Key changes explained

The Maharashtra government has tightened the redevelopment process for co-operative housing societies, placing greater emphasis on member participation, time-bound documentation and majority approval in the appointment of developers.

Mumbai redevelopment news: Maharashtra government has tightened the redevelopment process for co-operative housing societies, placing greater emphasis on member participation, time-bound documentation and majority approval in the appointment of developers. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

Under a Government Resolution (GR) issued by the Co-operation Department on September 30, 2026, a redevelopment decision requires a two-thirds quorum and approval from at least 51% of the society’s total members. The GR also permits virtual participation in specified cases, including for senior citizens and members living abroad.

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Members living abroad, those who are critically ill, persons with disabilities or those unable to attend for unavoidable reasons can participate through VC/remote systems, the new policy document states.

Further, members voting in favour of redevelopment must provide written consent. The process also requires societies to invite at least three competitive bids from developers, with provisions to extend the deadline if fewer bids are received.

The government has mandated that the Development Agreement (DA) be executed within three months, and that the registered Permanent Alternative Accommodation Agreement (PAAA) be signed within three months of the DA’s registration.

All redevelopment-related documents, including meeting minutes, tender documents, and recordings, must be made available for inspection by society members.

The revised provisions apply to the redevelopment of cooperative housing societies, including different forms of redevelopment covered under the government’s framework, and supersede the earlier 2019 procedure and related circulars specified in the order.

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{{^usCountry}} The new policy also states that, depending on the size of the redevelopment project, the period for its completion must not exceed two years from the date of the first/plinth certificate and, in exceptional circumstances, must not exceed three years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The new policy also states that, depending on the size of the redevelopment project, the period for its completion must not exceed two years from the date of the first/plinth certificate and, in exceptional circumstances, must not exceed three years. {{/usCountry}}

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Violation of the orders, collusion, fraud, deception, or acts prejudicial to members’ interests may attract action against the responsible office-bearers/committee members under the Cooperative Societies Act.

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Below are the five things homeowners should know about the fresh order issued by the Maharashtra government.

1) 51% of total members must back redevelopment

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The revised procedure requires at least 51% of the society’s total membership to approve the initial decision to undertake redevelopment. The special general meeting requires a two-thirds quorum.

2) Virtual participation is formally allowed, but with safeguards

Members living abroad, those who are critically ill, persons with disabilities or those unable to attend for unavoidable reasons can participate through VC/remote systems. Such participation counts towards the quorum as well as the 51% majority. The same provision applies to the developer-selection meeting. The developer-selection meeting must also be video-recorded, with a copy retained by the society and another submitted to the registrar.

3) Written consent of members voting for redevelopment is mandatory

Once the redevelopment resolution is approved, the managing committee must obtain written consent from members who voted in favour of it before proceeding further. Similarly, written approval/consent is required from at least 51% of the total membership participating physically or through VC for developer appointment. Votes or opinions from absent members cannot be considered.

4) Society must get at least three quotations

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The appointed architect or Project Management Consultant (PMC) must survey the building and land, examine available FSI and TDR, study applicable development regulations and prepare a realistic project report covering aspects such as residential and commercial areas, open spaces, gardens, and parking.

The society must then invite developer tenders, with at least three tenders forming the preferred competitive process. If fewer than three bids are received, the tender period is to be extended before the available bids are placed before the Special General Meeting (SGM).

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5) Transparency and time-bound documentation are built into the process

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The order requires redevelopment-related documents, including meeting notices and minutes, video recordings, PMC reports, tender documents, comparative statements and draft development agreements, to be made available to members for inspection free of cost.

The developer-selection meeting must be held in the presence of a registrar-authorised officer, and the society must submit the relevant minutes, written consents, attendance records, and other documents to the registrar within 14 days.

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After the developer is selected, the society must execute the development agreement (DA) within three months. Importantly, the Permanent Alternative Accommodation Agreement (PAAA) with individual members must be registered and executed within three months of the development agreement's registration, the order reads.

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