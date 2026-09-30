Mumbai property registrations rise 5% YoY to 12,622 in September; Ganesh Chaturthi registrations jump 22%

Mumbai recorded 12,622 property registrations in September 2026, up 5% from 12,070 registrations in September 2025, according to data from the Maharashtra Inspector General of Registration (IGR). Registrations were also marginally higher than the 12,580 recorded in August 2026.

Mumbai recorded 12,622 property registrations in September 2026, up 5% from 12,070 registrations in September 2025. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

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The Ganesh Chaturthi festive period provided a significant boost to Mumbai's property market. The city recorded 5,379 property registrations between September 14 and 25, 2026, marking a 22% year-on-year (YoY) increase and the highest level of registrations during the festive period in four years, according to a Knight Frank India report.

The data show that stamp duty collections stood at ₹1,227 crore in September, down 5% YoY from from ₹1,291 crore in September 2025, and ₹1,131 crore in August 2026.

On the other hand, stamp duty collections during the Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 period rose 32% to ₹640 crore.

During the Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrated from September 14 to 25, 2026, Mumbai recorded 5,379 property registrations, a 22% YoY increase and the highest level of registrations for the festive period in the last four years. Over 50% of the Stamp duty collections for the month was recorded during the festival which stood at ₹640 crore, rising 32% YoY, according to Knight Frank India report.

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"Mumbai’s residential market has maintained demand momentum, with September 2026 recording the highest property registrations for the month in more than 14 years. The strong performance during Ganesh Chaturthi (September 15 – 24), with registrations rising 22% year-on-year, provided a notable contribution to the month’s overall registration activity," said Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

"The surge in registrations during both the festive period and over the month reflects continued homebuyer participation, although buyers remain selective in their purchase decisions. Well-located developments supported by quality infrastructure are likely to remain relevant to buyers as market activity evolves," said Baijal.

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Also Read: Mumbai property registrations hit record highs, but stamp duty collections soften: Explained

Mumbai real estate's last 12 months performance

Mumbai recorded 1.19 lakh property registrations during the 12 months to September 2026. For a six-month comparison, April–September 2026 recorded 79,127 registrations and ₹6,910 crore, compared with 78,523 registrations and ₹7,003 crore during October 2025–March 2026.

Mumbai's stamp duty collections have shown signs of moderation, with revenue declining 1.3% in the six months to September, despite a 0.8% rise in property registrations. In September, stamp duty collections fell 5% YoY even as property registrations increased 5%.