Should you buy the apartment you’re renting? Key factors homebuyers must keep in mind

For many tenants, buying the very apartment they live in is becoming an attractive option amid rising rents. While the arrangement offers convenience and familiarity, legal experts caution that such deals require thorough evaluation of legal, financial and valuation aspects. Familiarity with the property should not lead buyers to lower their guard or overpay; it must be treated like any other purchase, with complete due diligence before proceeding. Buying the property you’re renting? Don’t let familiarity lower your guard or lead to overpaying, treat it like any other purchase and carry out full due diligence before proceeding (Unsplash)

Take the case of Sandeep Singh (name changed), the idea of buying the apartment he had been renting in Bengaluru's HSR Layout seemed like a natural next step. Paying a monthly rent of ₹23,000 for a 2BHK, Singh had grown comfortable with the neighbourhood, the commute and the familiarity of the home. When his landlord expressed interest in selling, it seemed a convenient opportunity to transition from tenant to homeowner without the usual uncertainty of house-hunting.

“The owner quoted a price of ₹80 lakh for the apartment, which I felt was steep given the age of the building and the overall condition of the unit. What raised bigger concerns, though, were legal complications tied to the property. During the due diligence process, we discovered that the apartment was facing litigation issues, making financing and ownership transfer potentially risky,” he said.

Here are five things tenants should consider before purchasing their rented home.

1) Check the property’s true market value, what is its actual price? Legal experts said that pricing due diligence is just as important as legal verification when buying a rented apartment, particularly in a market where asking prices can vary.

Chandrachud Bhattacharya, an advocate, said buyers should ensure that the quoted price reflects prevailing market conditions rather than relying solely on the landlord’s expectations. “It is important to benchmark the price against recent transactions in the same building or micro-market, while also factoring in variables such as the age of the apartment, its current condition and the amenities offered,” he noted.

He pointed out that informal market checks can provide valuable insights. “It is prudent to speak with local brokers and assess recent transactions in the area to determine whether the quoted price aligns with prevailing market rates,” Bhattacharya explained.

“Such comparative analysis helps buyers avoid overpaying for familiarity and ensures that the purchase decision is grounded in objective valuation rather than convenience or emotional bias,” he said.

2) Verify legal title and ownership Legal due diligence is a critical step for tenants considering buying their rented homes, and legal experts caution that familiarity with the property should not replace a thorough verification process.

Bhattacharya emphasised that the first step is to establish clear ownership of the property. “Buyers must verify the entire chain of ownership, from the first owner to the current seller, to ensure there are no breaks or disputes. This includes examining documents such as the conveyance deed and sale deed, which can be accessed at the sub-registrar’s office,” he said.

He said that even if the tenant already has copies, it is advisable to independently obtain certified versions from the registrar for accuracy.

He also underscored the importance of maintaining a transparent financial trail during the transaction. “Payments should ideally be made through banking channels, such as online transfers or bank drafts, to ensure legality and proper documentation,” he said.



Additionally, opting for a home loan can offer an added layer of security. “Banks conduct their own due diligence before sanctioning loans, which can help buyers identify potential issues with the property,” Bhattacharya said.

3) Understand the building’s age and future costs Older properties may appear attractive due to their relatively lower upfront cost, but they often come with hidden long-term risks that buyers need to account for, experts said.

Bhattacharya cautioned that ageing buildings can lead to significantly higher maintenance outlays over time. “While older apartments may be priced lower, buyers must factor in recurring repair costs, structural wear and tear, and the possibility of major capital expenditure in the near future,” he said.

He pointed out that assessing the building's structural lifespan is crucial before making a decision. “It is important to evaluate how much usable life the structure has left and whether it complies with current safety standards. In some cases, redevelopment may become necessary sooner than expected,” Bhattacharya noted.

Buyers should also check if the housing society has any ongoing or planned redevelopment discussions. “If redevelopment is on the horizon, it can impact both the immediate livability and the long-term value of the investment. Understanding the society’s position on this is essential before proceeding with the purchase,” he said.

4) Verify if the property is litigation-free Legal experts also highlighted the importance of checking for ongoing legal disputes. “A property may appear clean on the surface, but buyers should conduct a search across relevant courts, including local courts and the High Court, using the owner’s name to identify any pending litigation,” Bhattacharya noted.

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Another key aspect is verifying the property's financial status. “Buyers should confirm whether any loans have been taken against the property and ensure it is free from all encumbrances, charges or mortgages. This should be explicitly stated and protected through clauses in the sale deed at the time of purchase,” he said.

5) A convenient and practical move, but approach with caution Legal experts say buying the home a tenant currently rents can be a practical and convenient move. Still, it should be approached with the same scrutiny as any other real estate transaction.

According to Bhattacharya, familiarity with the property should not lead buyers to lower their guard. “While tenants may have better insight into the condition of the house and the neighbourhood, they must still carry out full legal and financial due diligence before proceeding,” he said.

Experts point out that such purchases can offer advantages such as reduced search time, greater negotiation leverage, and greater clarity about livability. However, risks around unclear ownership, inflated pricing, existing loans or legal disputes can outweigh these benefits if not carefully assessed.

Also Read: Can a tenant claim ownership of a property? Here’s what landlords should know

“Buyers should treat the transaction independently, verify title documents, check for encumbrances, assess market value and ensure the property is litigation-free before committing,” Bhattacharya said.