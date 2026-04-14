Can a tenant claim ownership of a property? Here’s what landlords should know

Can a tenant claim ownership of a rented property even after staying there for more than three years? The short answer is no. Last year, the Supreme Court ruled that tenants under valid agreements cannot dispute ownership or claim adverse possession. (Picture for representational purposes only) (ChatGPT generated image)

Last year, the Supreme Court issued a landmark ruling that reinforced landlords’ rights. It held that a tenant who enters a property under a valid rent agreement cannot later dispute the landlord’s ownership or claim title through adverse possession.

Legal experts say that in long-term tenancies, it is advisable to have a registered rental agreement to ensure clarity and legal enforceability. Even a single renewal of the agreement within the 12-year period is sufficient to break the continuity required for an adverse possession claim.



Also Read: ‘Pay ₹25,000 deposit for electronic appliances’: Bengaluru listing sparks tenant-landlord row

Understanding adverse possession and tenant claims Advocate Akash Bantia told HT Real Estate that the mere passage of time does not automatically transfer ownership from a landlord to a tenant, but prolonged, undocumented occupation can create legal complications under the law of adverse possession.

“Ownership does not simply change because a tenant has stayed in a property for many years,” Bantia said. However, he explained that if an individual continues to occupy a property for over 12 years without any valid tenancy agreement, and without the owner asserting their rights, such occupation may be interpreted as adverse possession in certain circumstances.

Legal experts said the key factors are the absence of a formal, renewed agreement and the nature of possession. If a person remains in the property without legal documentation for a prolonged period, and the landlord does not intervene, the occupant may later raise adverse possession as a legal defence if eviction is attempted.

Bantia stressed that this principle is often misunderstood. “A tenant cannot approach the court on their own claiming ownership solely on this basis,” he said. “Instead, adverse possession typically comes into play as a defence mechanism, used when the landlord initiates action to recover the property. In such cases, the occupant may argue that their long, uninterrupted possession entitles them to ownership rights.”

Legal experts noted that even in cases where an agreement has expired and not been renewed, the outcome depends on whether the possession can be legally classified as “hostile” and without the owner’s consent during the statutory 12-year period.

Last year, the Supreme Court, in Jyoti Sharma v. Vishnu Goyal, delivered a landmark ruling reinforcing landlords’ rights. The court held that a tenant who takes possession of a property under a valid rent agreement cannot later challenge the landlord’s ownership or claim title through adverse possession.

In this case, the court ordered the eviction of the tenants and directed them to clear the rent arrears from January 2000 until the shop's possession is returned to the landlord’s family. The dispute pertained to a shop rented out in 1953, where tenants stopped paying rent in 2000 but continued to occupy the premises.

Legal experts note that the ruling reinforces a key principle: tenancy is based on the landlord’s permission, not ownership, and the payment of rent is a clear acknowledgement of the landlord-tenant relationship, as per a LiveLaw report.



Also Read: Friends over high rent: Why a Bengaluru couple paid 30% more to stay in the same housing society for their social circle

What landlords should do to protect ownership? Legal experts said landlords must prioritise proper documentation to avoid future disputes.

“Landlords should first ensure that a valid rental agreement is executed, and more importantly, renewed periodically,” advocate Chandrachur Bhattacharya said. “If the tenancy is long-term, the agreement should ideally be registered so that the terms are clear and legally enforceable. However, it is possible that if the rental agreement has been renewed even once within the 12 years, then the landlord can claim that the possession is challenged and can be in favour of the landlord.”

He said that there is no issue in keeping a tenant for an extended period, but the absence of a written or updated agreement creates ambiguity, which often leads to disputes. “Problems arise when there is no clarity on terms. A proper rental agreement ensures there is no confusion between the landlord and tenant,” Bantia said.

According to him, maintaining clear, updated, and, where necessary, registered agreements helps define the tenancy as lawful and structured, reducing the scope for conflicts and protecting the landlord’s ownership rights.