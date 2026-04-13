‘Pay ₹25,000 deposit for electronic appliances’: Bengaluru listing sparks tenant-landlord row,

A rental listing in Bengaluru has sparked a debate over tenant rights and landlord practices after a prospective tenant was asked to pay not just a standard two-month security deposit, but an additional ₹25,000 specifically for electronic appliances in a fully furnished flat. A Bengaluru rental listing has sparked debate after a tenant was asked to pay a two-month deposit plus ₹25,000 extra for appliances. (Picture for representational purposes) (CharGPT)

“I was searching for a rented flat for my friend. And I found a fully furnished place. The owner asked for a 2-month deposit, which is fine. Now on top of that, he asked for a 25k deposit for electronic appliances. Is this normal in Bangalore?” the Redditor wrote.

The tenant argued that any damages should ideally be covered within the main security deposit. However, responses from other users, many of whom identify as landlords or long-term tenants, suggest that such arrangements are increasingly seen as reasonable in the city’s tightening rental market.



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What is the typical security deposit in Bangalore? Experts say the sharp rise in property prices, combined with a steady influx of working professionals, has enabled landlords to justify such hefty deposits as a safeguard against tenant defaults and to protect their investments.

While deposits of 10–12 months’ rent are increasingly becoming the norm in the city, the absence of regulation stands out. Unlike Mumbai or Delhi, where rental deposits are typically capped at 2–3 months’ rent, Bengaluru’s rental market remains largely unregulated, exposing a structural imbalance that favours landlords, say real estate experts.

‘Seems fair,’ say Redditors Several Redditors pointed out that the two-month deposit itself is unusually low by Bengaluru standards, where landlords have traditionally demanded six to 10 months’ rent as security.

One user called the deal “surprising,” noting that “two months’ deposit is almost unheard of in Bengaluru.” He cautioned that publicising such listings could attract competing tenants. Another said, “Most property owners would ask for a minimum of 6 months' deposit at the outset. So, 2 months deposit + 25k for electronics seems really fair. Just a simple modular switch or fan regulator costs 150 to 350 bucks these days.”

Landlord risks and appliance-specific concerns One Redditor explained that “in the event of default or damages, landlords have little recourse,” highlighting that eviction and recovery processes in India can be “lengthy, expensive, and difficult.” Unlike stricter jurisdictions, they noted, enforcement mechanisms are limited, making it hard for landlords to recover dues even after proving fault.

Another user, identifying as a landlord, said, “I am a landlord whose last tenant left after 6 years and didn't maintain any of my electronic appliances, chimney, hob, AC, water filter, etc. Just regular maintenance was expected. Normal wear and tear was anticipated, but I did not expect the extent of damage I saw.”



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Can landlords charge extra for a security deposit? Legal experts said the arrangement is not inherently unlawful, but hinges on transparency and mutual consent between the landlord and tenant.

Advocate Akash Bantia noted that even if the rent includes the use of appliances, “A landlord is within their rights to structure the financial terms of the offer, including asking for an additional deposit for high-value items. It remains a matter of choice; if the tenant finds the terms reasonable, they can proceed; if not, they are free to walk away.”

Bantia explained that risk concerns often drive such clauses. “What happens if a tenant ends up damaging expensive appliances like air conditioners, chimneys or built-in hobs?” he said, pointing out that recovery can be difficult and time-consuming. In that context, a separate deposit can act as a safeguard, particularly in fully furnished homes where the asset value is significantly higher.

However, he cautioned that the absence of clear documentation can lead to disputes later. He advised that tenants should ensure that every appliance provided, along with its working condition, is recorded in the rental agreement at the time of move-in.

“Without proper documentation, disagreements over damages and deductions become far more likely,” Bantia said. “That, in turn, can complicate and delay the refund of the security deposit.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)