Tech job fears spark debate: Is buying 'a roof over your head' essential or a ‘dumb idea’?

A Reddit user, a mid-30s data engineer with ₹6 crore in savings, warned that job uncertainty, especially in tech, makes investing heavily in real estate risky. ‘Throwing money into property and risking our corpus is a dumb idea,’ he wrote. Others argued for a balanced view, saying dual-income households with steady cash flows can still manage long-term home loans. “You anyway need a roof over your head,” one user noted, pointing out that rental markets carry their own uncertainties. A mid-30s data engineer on Reddit with ₹6 crore savings warned that tech job uncertainty makes heavy real estate investment risky. (Picture for representational purposes) (ChatGPT)

“My partner and I are about to reach our mid-30s, and we work overseas in non-FAANG jobs. Between us, we have about 6 crores saved. She's struggling to find work post-maternity, and I'm a data engineer who's fairly confident that my role won't exist 5 years down the line. Given the context, we feel it's a dumb idea to throw the money into real estate and lose our corpus,” the user said.

Job uncertainty vs long-term debt Redditors said tech professionals in Bengaluru are grappling with rising home prices alongside concerns over layoffs, automation, and global economic volatility.

One Redditor said, “Hold on to your cash. It’s gonna come handy,” arguing that global disruptions, from wars to AI-led job cuts, are reshaping real estate dynamics much faster than in the past. Another noted that even owning a property bought at a “good price” can lead to stress, adding that price appreciation on paper does not necessarily translate into liquidity due to limited buyers.



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Renting and alternative strategies Others suggested that renting may be a more practical option in uncertain times. One user wrote that, given the possibility of relocating, “buying feels like locking myself into something I may not even hold long enough to benefit from,” pointing out that financial instruments like index funds offer better liquidity and diversification than real estate.

Some Redditors also questioned the need for leverage altogether, especially for buyers with significant savings. One pointed out that upgrading skills to stay employable may be more critical than taking on long-term debt, particularly if job disruption is anticipated.

A section of users pointed out a more balanced approach, arguing that real estate decisions are closely tied to life stage and intent. For dual-income households with stable cash flows, long-term home loans may still be viable. “You anyway need a roof over your head,” one user noted, highlighting that reliance on rental markets carries its own uncertainties.



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Rising EMIs add to financial strain Financial experts highlighted the growing burden of home loan repayments, noting that high EMIs can strain household finances, especially in an uncertain job market. Those stretching their budgets to buy property may be more exposed, as large monthly outflows leave little buffer for other expenses, even in dual-income households.

Financial planner Suresh Sadagopan highlighted that many individuals fail to fully account for how quickly fixed commitments, such as EMIs, can erode disposable income. “Once these obligations, along with routine living costs, consume a large share of earnings, households may find it difficult to handle unforeseen expenses such as medical emergencies, education costs, or temporary income loss,” he said.

He said that sustaining high EMIs often requires disciplined financial management, including curbing non-essential spending, avoiding additional debt, and closely monitoring monthly cash flows.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)