Brigade Group partners with Hyatt to expand hospitality footprint in Chennai and Bengaluru

Brigade Group has partnered with Hyatt to expand its hospitality footprint with two new projects, a beachfront luxury hotel in Chennai and serviced apartments in Bengaluru’s airport corridor, the company said in a statement. Brigade Group has partnered with Hyatt Hotels Corporation to develop a Chennai beachfront hotel and serviced apartments in Bengaluru. (Picture for representational purposes) (File Photo )

Its hospitality arm, Brigade Hotel Ventures Limited, has signed a management agreement with Hyatt for Grand Hyatt Chennai ECR. Separately, BCV Developers Private Limited has entered into a management agreement with Hyatt for Hyatt House Bengaluru Devanahalli.

The Grand Hyatt project, located along East Coast Road, will be a beachfront hotel catering to both leisure and business travellers. Slated to open in 2029, the property will feature around 200 rooms, the company said.



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In Bengaluru, the Hyatt House project will come up in Devanahalli, a business hub near the airport. Expected to open in 2027, the development will offer 135 serviced apartments for both short- and long-term stays. The project’s location, about 20 minutes from Kempegowda International Airport, places it close to upcoming infrastructure such as IT parks, the Aerospace Science Park, and the proposed Financial City.

“We are happy to announce our plans for Grand Hyatt Chennai ECR, a world-class hotel that will redefine the hospitality landscape in Chennai," said Nirupa Shankar, Managing Director, Brigade Hotel Ventures Limited, said.

“This will be our first hotel with Hyatt, and we are confident in Hyatt’s global expertise in managing large-format MICE hotels. Strategically located on East Coast Road, the property is poised to become a premier destination, appealing to business travellers, wedding guests, and leisure seekers alike. Brigade is committed to building landmark hospitality assets, and Grand Hyatt Chennai ECR is a significant step in that journey,” she said.



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Dhruva Rathore, vice president of development, India and Southwest Asia, Hyatt, said, “Chennai and Bengaluru are dynamic markets with strong demand for hospitality, and these landmark developments align with Hyatt’s strategic vision of expanding our brand presence in key leisure and business destinations across India.”

Earlier, Brigade Group had forayed into the industrial real estate segment with the launch of Brigade Industrial Park, a 25-acre project in Devanahalli in North Bengaluru. The development will cater to high-growth sectors such as aerospace and defence, IT/ITES and data centres, the company said in a regulatory filing on March 10.

The company has also partnered with Primus Senior Living to launch three senior living communities across Bengaluru and other South Indian markets. Two of the three upcoming communities will be integrated within larger township developments. The portfolio is expected to comprise over 600 units, marking a significant expansion of Brigade’s senior living platform, the company had said.