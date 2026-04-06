Brigade Group partners with Hyatt to expand hospitality footprint in Chennai and Bengaluru
Brigade Group’s hospitality arm has partnered with Hyatt Hotels Corporation to develop a hotel in Chennai and serviced apartments in Bengaluru
Brigade Group has partnered with Hyatt to expand its hospitality footprint with two new projects, a beachfront luxury hotel in Chennai and serviced apartments in Bengaluru’s airport corridor, the company said in a statement.
Its hospitality arm, Brigade Hotel Ventures Limited, has signed a management agreement with Hyatt for Grand Hyatt Chennai ECR. Separately, BCV Developers Private Limited has entered into a management agreement with Hyatt for Hyatt House Bengaluru Devanahalli.
The Grand Hyatt project, located along East Coast Road, will be a beachfront hotel catering to both leisure and business travellers. Slated to open in 2029, the property will feature around 200 rooms, the company said.
Also Read: Brigade Group partners with Primus Senior Living to develop senior living homes worth ₹750 crore
In Bengaluru, the Hyatt House project will come up in Devanahalli, a business hub near the airport. Expected to open in 2027, the development will offer 135 serviced apartments for both short- and long-term stays. The project’s location, about 20 minutes from Kempegowda International Airport, places it close to upcoming infrastructure such as IT parks, the Aerospace Science Park, and the proposed Financial City.
“We are happy to announce our plans for Grand Hyatt Chennai ECR, a world-class hotel that will redefine the hospitality landscape in Chennai," said Nirupa Shankar, Managing Director, Brigade Hotel Ventures Limited, said.
“This will be our first hotel with Hyatt, and we are confident in Hyatt’s global expertise in managing large-format MICE hotels. Strategically located on East Coast Road, the property is poised to become a premier destination, appealing to business travellers, wedding guests, and leisure seekers alike. Brigade is committed to building landmark hospitality assets, and Grand Hyatt Chennai ECR is a significant step in that journey,” she said.
Also Read: Bengaluru real estate: Brigade Group forays into industrial real estate with 25-acre park in Devanahalli
Dhruva Rathore, vice president of development, India and Southwest Asia, Hyatt, said, “Chennai and Bengaluru are dynamic markets with strong demand for hospitality, and these landmark developments align with Hyatt’s strategic vision of expanding our brand presence in key leisure and business destinations across India.”
Earlier, Brigade Group had forayed into the industrial real estate segment with the launch of Brigade Industrial Park, a 25-acre project in Devanahalli in North Bengaluru. The development will cater to high-growth sectors such as aerospace and defence, IT/ITES and data centres, the company said in a regulatory filing on March 10.
The company has also partnered with Primus Senior Living to launch three senior living communities across Bengaluru and other South Indian markets. Two of the three upcoming communities will be integrated within larger township developments. The portfolio is expected to comprise over 600 units, marking a significant expansion of Brigade’s senior living platform, the company had said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSouptik Datta
Souptik Datta is a deputy chief content producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where he reports on southern India with a focus on real estate, urban infrastructure and environmental urban issues. His coverage tracks the intersection of policy, capital flows, regulation and sustainability, examining how these forces shape housing markets, commercial real estate and large-scale infrastructure development across rapidly transforming cities. He also closely tracks civic issues affecting urban residents, including property taxation, planning approvals, public transport expansion, water stress, waste management and the governance challenges that influence everyday life in India’s metros. Souptik’s reporting is driven by a strong interest in accountability, consumer rights and the lived realities of homebuyers and investors navigating volatile pricing cycles, regulatory changes and project delivery risks. He frequently analyses project launches, land monetisation strategies, planning frameworks, RERA-related developments and the broader implications of infrastructure investments on emerging growth corridors. His work blends on-ground reporting with data-backed analysis and long-form explainers aimed at demystifying complex real estate and infrastructure developments for readers. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, Souptik was associated with Moneycontrol at Network 18, where he covered real estate, infrastructure and allied sectors, producing market insights, policy-led stories and in-depth features. Outside the newsroom, Souptik is an avid solo traveller and documentary enthusiast, exploring diverse regions and visually documenting unique narratives through film and photography. In his early career, Souptik also freelanced as a documentary photographer, independently working on visual storytelling projects that captured grassroots narratives, urban change and everyday life. He can be reached at souptik.datta@htdigital.in.Read More