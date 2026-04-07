₹2.5 lakh salary, ₹1.05 crore home: Bengaluru buyer’s ₹65,000 EMI sparks debate on affordability

A Bengaluru-based homebuyer earning ₹2.5 lakh a month has triggered an online debate on affordability after revealing plans to buy a ₹1.05 crore 2BHK apartment on Sarjapur Road. With monthly expenses of ₹50,000 and savings of about ₹2 lakh, the buyer also holds liquid assets of nearly ₹70 lakh, excluding retirement funds. A Bengaluru homebuyer earning ₹2.5 lakh monthly has sparked an affordability debate after planning to buy a ₹1.05 crore 2BHK on Sarjapur Road, with ₹50,000 expenses, ₹2 lakh monthly savings, and ₹70 lakh in liquid assets. (Photo for representational purposes) (Pexels )

Several Reddit users said the purchase appears financially viable. Assuming a home loan of around ₹80 lakh, one user estimated an EMI of roughly ₹65,000, adding that “with ₹2 lakh in monthly savings, it looks manageable.”

However, others urged caution, advising the buyer to account for uncertainties such as job stability, potential interest rate hikes, and the need for a robust emergency fund before committing to long-term debt.

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Rent vs buy debate The discussion also reignited the rent-versus-buy debate in Bengaluru’s fast-rising housing market. One user argued in favour of ownership, noting that rents for similar 2BHK apartments in gated communities can reach ₹45,000 or more.

“Why not pay ₹65,000 as EMI instead, given it’s an appreciating asset?” the commenter said, adding that the lack of an upfront down payment often holds back many potential buyers despite strong intent.

Redditors cautioned that buyers should factor in contingencies such as job stability, interest rate fluctuations, and maintaining an emergency corpus before taking on long-term debt.

Several users noted that careful financial planning remains critical before taking the plunge.

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Experts weigh in Financial expert Suresh Sadagopan cautioned that the current macroeconomic environment warrants a more measured approach to home purchases.

“There is a high degree of uncertainty today, from the impact of AI on jobs to geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressures, and a volatile job market,” he said. “Job creation may take time to stabilise, and there is always the risk of job losses in certain sectors.”

Sadagopan indicated that such conditions make it prudent for mid-segment homebuyers, who typically rely heavily on home loans, to avoid rushing into long-term financial commitments. Since loan servicing becomes the primary burden, any disruption in income could significantly strain finances.

“It may be a good idea to defer the decision for now,” he added, suggesting that prospective buyers could “test the waters for a year or two” before committing. According to him, waiting for greater income visibility and economic stability can help buyers make more informed and sustainable decisions, especially when dealing with high-value assets.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)