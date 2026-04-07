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    ₹2.5 lakh salary, ₹1.05 crore home: Bengaluru buyer’s ₹65,000 EMI sparks debate on affordability

    Bengaluru buyer considers 1 crore home purchase; experts urge caution over job risks, EMIs, and economic uncertainty

    Updated on: Apr 07, 2026 8:48 AM IST
    By Souptik Datta
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    A Bengaluru-based homebuyer earning 2.5 lakh a month has triggered an online debate on affordability after revealing plans to buy a 1.05 crore 2BHK apartment on Sarjapur Road. With monthly expenses of 50,000 and savings of about 2 lakh, the buyer also holds liquid assets of nearly 70 lakh, excluding retirement funds.

    A Bengaluru homebuyer earning ₹2.5 lakh monthly has sparked an affordability debate after planning to buy a ₹1.05 crore 2BHK on Sarjapur Road, with ₹50,000 expenses, ₹2 lakh monthly savings, and ₹70 lakh in liquid assets. (Photo for representational purposes) (Pexels )
    A Bengaluru homebuyer earning ₹2.5 lakh monthly has sparked an affordability debate after planning to buy a ₹1.05 crore 2BHK on Sarjapur Road, with ₹50,000 expenses, ₹2 lakh monthly savings, and ₹70 lakh in liquid assets. (Photo for representational purposes) (Pexels )

    Several Reddit users said the purchase appears financially viable. Assuming a home loan of around 80 lakh, one user estimated an EMI of roughly 65,000, adding that “with 2 lakh in monthly savings, it looks manageable.”

    However, others urged caution, advising the buyer to account for uncertainties such as job stability, potential interest rate hikes, and the need for a robust emergency fund before committing to long-term debt.

    Also Read: Bengaluru techie says ‘no immediate stress’ after layoff, living on rent with no home loan EMI

    Rent vs buy debate

    The discussion also reignited the rent-versus-buy debate in Bengaluru’s fast-rising housing market. One user argued in favour of ownership, noting that rents for similar 2BHK apartments in gated communities can reach 45,000 or more.

    “Why not pay 65,000 as EMI instead, given it’s an appreciating asset?” the commenter said, adding that the lack of an upfront down payment often holds back many potential buyers despite strong intent.

    Redditors cautioned that buyers should factor in contingencies such as job stability, interest rate fluctuations, and maintaining an emergency corpus before taking on long-term debt.

    Several users noted that careful financial planning remains critical before taking the plunge.

    Also Read: Bengaluru homebuyers flag Manhattan-like pricing in New York–inspired housing launches

    Experts weigh in

    Financial expert Suresh Sadagopan cautioned that the current macroeconomic environment warrants a more measured approach to home purchases.

    “There is a high degree of uncertainty today, from the impact of AI on jobs to geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressures, and a volatile job market,” he said. “Job creation may take time to stabilise, and there is always the risk of job losses in certain sectors.”

    Sadagopan indicated that such conditions make it prudent for mid-segment homebuyers, who typically rely heavily on home loans, to avoid rushing into long-term financial commitments. Since loan servicing becomes the primary burden, any disruption in income could significantly strain finances.

    “It may be a good idea to defer the decision for now,” he added, suggesting that prospective buyers could “test the waters for a year or two” before committing. According to him, waiting for greater income visibility and economic stability can help buyers make more informed and sustainable decisions, especially when dealing with high-value assets.

    (Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

    • Souptik Datta
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Souptik Datta

      Souptik Datta is a deputy chief content producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where he reports on southern India with a focus on real estate, urban infrastructure and environmental urban issues. His coverage tracks the intersection of policy, capital flows, regulation and sustainability, examining how these forces shape housing markets, commercial real estate and large-scale infrastructure development across rapidly transforming cities. He also closely tracks civic issues affecting urban residents, including property taxation, planning approvals, public transport expansion, water stress, waste management and the governance challenges that influence everyday life in India’s metros. Souptik’s reporting is driven by a strong interest in accountability, consumer rights and the lived realities of homebuyers and investors navigating volatile pricing cycles, regulatory changes and project delivery risks. He frequently analyses project launches, land monetisation strategies, planning frameworks, RERA-related developments and the broader implications of infrastructure investments on emerging growth corridors. His work blends on-ground reporting with data-backed analysis and long-form explainers aimed at demystifying complex real estate and infrastructure developments for readers. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, Souptik was associated with Moneycontrol at Network 18, where he covered real estate, infrastructure and allied sectors, producing market insights, policy-led stories and in-depth features. Outside the newsroom, Souptik is an avid solo traveller and documentary enthusiast, exploring diverse regions and visually documenting unique narratives through film and photography. In his early career, Souptik also freelanced as a documentary photographer, independently working on visual storytelling projects that captured grassroots narratives, urban change and everyday life. He can be reached at souptik.datta@htdigital.in.Read More

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