Shah Rukh Khan’s close aide and CEO of Kolkata Knight Riders, Venky Mysore, buys a ₹17 crore luxury flat in South Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan's close aide and Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore, along with wife Veena Mysore, purchased a luxury apartment for ₹17 crore in South Mumbai's Tardeo, according to property registration documents accessed by Liases Foras. Shah Rukh Khan's close aide and Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore, along with wife Veena Mysore, purchased a luxury apartment for ₹17 crore in South Mumbai. (IPL)

The Deed of Transfer showed the apartment was purchased on a higher floor of The Imperial condominium in Tardeo.

The deal was registered on May 7, 2026, for which a stamp duty of ₹1.02 crore and registration fees of ₹30,000 were paid, the documents showed.

The apartment measures 1,783 sq ft and includes two car parking spaces. The sellers of the apartment were Gradis Trading Private Limited, while the apartment was purchased jointly by Veena V. Mysore and Venkatesh S. Mysore.

The deal was executed for a consideration of ₹17.1 crore and attracted a stamp duty of ₹1.02 crore, along with a registration fee of ₹30,000, according to the registration documents.

According to the documents, the payment structure outlined in the agreement shows that ₹8.46 crore each was paid by way of demand drafts in favour of the two purchasers, while ₹17.1 lakh was retained towards tax deducted at source (TDS) under Section 194-IA of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

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The documents further state that the transfer received a no-objection certificate (NOC) from The Imperial Condominium on March 30, 2026. The housing society also confirmed there were no outstanding dues related to the apartment as of March 18, 2026.

An email query was sent to Kolkata Knight Riders and seller Gradis Trading Private Limited. The story will be updated if a response is received.

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All about the building The Imperial, developed in Tardeo, is among Mumbai’s well-known luxury residential towers and has frequently witnessed high-value transactions involving business families, professionals and senior corporate executives. South Mumbai’s luxury housing market, particularly in locations such as Tardeo, Malabar Hill, Worli and Lower Parel, has continued to witness steady demand despite rising property prices.

Recent transactions Adi Godrej’s daughter, Tanya Dubash and her company, Shaula Real Estates Private Limited, recently purchased two more luxury sea-facing apartments in Mumbai’s Worli for over ₹294 crore at ₹2.53 lakh per sq ft, making it one of the country’s most expensive residential transactions, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey. Dubash had earlier bought a luxury duplex apartment in the same building in May 2025 for over ₹226 crore.

The apartment purchased by Tanya Dubash includes two apartments totalling 11,620 sq ft and two balcony terraces totalling 1,290 sq ft.

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This is the same housing complex that shot into the limelight last year when Leena Gandhi Tewari, chairperson of USV, purchased two duplex apartments for a total of ₹639 crore, the most expensive deals in the country.