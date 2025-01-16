Shahid Kapoor rents out luxury apartment in Mumbai for over 75,000 per month

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor have given on rent their Mumbai luxury apartment for a monthly rent of ₹75,000, documents accessed by Square Yards showed. While the rent for the first year is ₹75,000, it will increase to ₹78,750 the following year. Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor have given on rent their Mumbai luxury apartment for a monthly rent of ₹ 75,000, documents accessed by Square Yards showed.(Photo: Instagram)

The apartment is located in Cozy Apartments, developed by Cozy Group, in Versova, the leave and license document registered on January 15, showed.

As per the IGR registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the residential space sprawls 1,400 sq ft. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of ₹4,725 and registration charges of ₹1,000.

Documents showed that the apartment had been rented to Sudarshanwar Vishal and Sudarshanwar Elsa Nilaj, who paid a security deposit of ₹2.25 lakh.

Kapoor could not be reached for a comment immediately.

Shahid Kapoor has earned acclaim for his performance in films like Jab We Met, Haider, Udta Punjab, and Kabir Singh. Kapoor has joined the league of celebrities such as Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh, and producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who have rented out their luxury properties.

Bollywood stars rent out luxury properties in Mumbai

In November last year, Kapoor and his wife, Mira Kapoor rented out their luxury apartment in the Worli area of Mumbai at a rent of ₹20 lakh per month for five years. The apartment is located in Oberoi Realty's project named Three Sixty West and measures 5,395 sq ft. Documents showed that the apartment was rented to Dipan Bhuptani, a senior executive at D'Decor Home Fabrics. The agreement, registered in November 2024, is for a tenure of 60 months (5 years) with an initial security deposit of ₹1.23 crore.

In December, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap rented their luxury apartment near Mumbai in Goregaon West for ₹90,000 per month, according to documents accessed by IndexTap.com. The sprawling 2,200 sq ft luxury apartment is in the residential society Imperial Heights Tower CHS Ltd. According to the records, the registration took place on December 18.