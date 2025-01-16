The Bandra apartment in which Saif Ali Khan was allegedly attacked by a robber

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who was allegedly attacked by a robber at his residence in Mumbai in the early hours of Thursday, lives in a luxury apartment in the posh Bandra West area. Saif Ali Khan, who was allegedly attacked by a robber at his residence in Mumbai in the early hours of Thursday, lives in a luxury apartment in the posh Bandra West area.(Satguru Builders website)

According to market sources, Saif Ali Khan purchased the house in a 12-storey building named Satguru Sharan, around 10 years ago from Satguru Builders, a real estate developer.

Market sources said the house is around 10,000 sq ft and has five bedrooms, a gymnasium, a music room, and six terrace balconies.

The sources said the Bollywood star's house also has an exclusive terrace and a swimming pool, and it took around four years to renovate.

Bandra property prices

According to local brokers, the per sq ft price in the locality where the building is located is around ₹50,000 to ₹55,000 per sq ft and the apartments in the building where Saif Ali Khan resides command a price of around ₹70,000 per sq ft.

Before moving into the apartment, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena resided in an apartment complex in the same location known as Fortune Heights. The four-storeyed property, with each consisting of 3BHK units, was valued at ₹48 crores in 2013, when the couple bought it, according to reports. The flat measured up to 3,000 sq ft.

Born into the Pataudi family, Saif Ali Khan is the son of actress Sharmila Tagore and cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan. His ancestral property is known as the Pataudi Palace. Located in Gurgaon, it is over 10 acres and has 150 rooms. According to Hindustan Times, the approximate value of this ancestral house is around ₹800 crore.

Actor Saif Ali Khan was injured after a robber barged into his and his wife Kareena Kapoor's residence at Bandra (west) and allegedly stabbed him. The incident occurred around 2:30 am on Thursday when the actor was sleeping with his other family members in his house.

The police said the robber fled from the scene after the house occupants woke up, and they are trying to trace him. The Bandra police are in the process of registering an FIR, and several police teams have been formed to nab the culprit.

A senior IPS officer confirmed the incident and said, “Saif Ali Khan has been admitted to the Lilavati hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. It is not clear yet if he is stabbed or injured in the scuffle with the robber. We have been investigating the matter. The Mumbai crime branch is also conducting a parallel investigation into the incident.”