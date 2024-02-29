Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate eyes 500 crore revenue from new luxury project in Bengaluru

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate has launched 180 luxury apartments in its project in Bengaluru with a saleable area of 4.3 lakh square feet and is eyeing a revenue potential of almost ₹500 crore, the company said. Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate has launched 180 luxury apartments in its project in Bengaluru with a saleable area of 4.3 lakh square feet (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

The company has launched Sequoia, the last tower at Parkwest 2.0, located in Binnypet, Bengaluru. Parkwest 2.0 has a total saleable area of over 18.4 lakh square feet. It will comprise 3 and 4 BHK luxury apartments with a saleable area of 4.3 lakh square feet, the company said in a statement.

The tower will have 30 floors. The company has so far handed over around 1,000 apartments.

Commenting on the launch, Venkatesh Gopalakrishnan, Director Group Promoter’s Office, MD & CEO - Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE), said that “Sequoia, the last tower at Parkwest 2.0, is a testament to our meticulous planning and unwavering dedication to craftsmanship. This iconic development will exceed the expectations of our esteemed customers, reinforcing our commitment to delivering excellence in every project we undertake.”

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate has a presence in Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Gurugram, and Kolkata.

