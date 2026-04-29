Signature Global: How 15 lakh homes built a multi-crore legacy

In a city skyline increasingly defined by imposing glass facades and high-rise silhouettes, it is easy to forget the silent majority. Ravi Agarwal, Co-founder and Managing Director of Signature Global, believes the industry often overlooks the common man’s aspirations. At the recent episode of HT Real Estate podcast hosted by Vandana Ramnani, Editor - Real Estate, Agarwal spoke about the evolution of the Indian home and said that every person has the right to live an aspirational life even if they cannot spend ₹15 crore on it.

The early years

How Signature Global built affordable homes & what's comes next

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The journey began in 2014, when Gurugram was becoming synonymous with unaffordable pricing. Signature Global entered the market not with a luxury tower for the elite, but with a promise for the masses. Their first project, Solera on the Dwarka Expressway, was a direct answer to the Haryana Affordable Housing Policy. Agarwal reflected on the mindset that drove this move, and said: “The vision behind the company was that we have a clear cut mindset, we have to work something for the society, something for the persons who are not able to buy their first home.” By offering 1-BHK apartments starting at just ₹12.5-15 lakh, the company fulfilled a dream to own a home for many.

Till date, Signature Global has impacted the lives of over 18,000 families through its affordable housing initiatives. When calculated at an average of five members per household, this translates to nearly 90,000 lives fundamentally improved. Agarwal noted with pride that these homeowners, who once struggled to find anything under a crore, have not only secured a roof over their heads but have also seen their investments double or triple in value over the years.

NITI Aayog’s vision 2047

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{{^usCountry}} The urgency for such housing is underscored by staggering demographic shifts. Citing NITI Aayog data, Agarwal pointed out that while 13 per cent of Indians lived in cities at Independence, that figure has climbed to 34 per cent and is projected to skyrocket to 68 per cent by 2047. With a potential population of 210 crore, nearly 140 crore people will be concentrated in urban centres. As employment remains clustered in major hubs, Agarwal said the only way to manage this density is through self-dependent, integrated ecosystems built on the principle of “Live, Work, Play and Rejuvenate.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The urgency for such housing is underscored by staggering demographic shifts. Citing NITI Aayog data, Agarwal pointed out that while 13 per cent of Indians lived in cities at Independence, that figure has climbed to 34 per cent and is projected to skyrocket to 68 per cent by 2047. With a potential population of 210 crore, nearly 140 crore people will be concentrated in urban centres. As employment remains clustered in major hubs, Agarwal said the only way to manage this density is through self-dependent, integrated ecosystems built on the principle of “Live, Work, Play and Rejuvenate.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Beyond the macro-economics, the mission remains deeply human. Agarwal’s said that as workplaces were concentrated in Gurugram where the masses couldn’t afford housing, fathers ended up spending four hours daily in traffic, leaving home while children slept and returning to find them asleep again. By creating integrated hubs where offices, schools, and hospitals coexist, Signature Global effectively gives families their time back. “Humne socha, yes this is the product jiske saath humein jaana chahiye taaki hum hazaaron logon ki life ko change kar paayein,” he said, noting that real estate should enrich the “Mind, Body and Soul” rather than just providing a parking spot for wealth. Finding the sweet spot {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beyond the macro-economics, the mission remains deeply human. Agarwal’s said that as workplaces were concentrated in Gurugram where the masses couldn’t afford housing, fathers ended up spending four hours daily in traffic, leaving home while children slept and returning to find them asleep again. By creating integrated hubs where offices, schools, and hospitals coexist, Signature Global effectively gives families their time back. “Humne socha, yes this is the product jiske saath humein jaana chahiye taaki hum hazaaron logon ki life ko change kar paayein,” he said, noting that real estate should enrich the “Mind, Body and Soul” rather than just providing a parking spot for wealth. Finding the sweet spot {{/usCountry}}

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Today, as Signature Global scales into premium townships, that DNA of social responsibility remains. Agarwal identifies a new “Sweet Spot”, a middle ground between basic housing and luxury. The strategy is to bring the world-class features of a branded residence down to a ticket size that is nearly half the value.

By integrating Miyawaki Forests for cleaner air and Olympic-grade sports academies, Signature Global is ensuring that luxury is defined by the quality of life. As they move into this new fiscal year, the focus remains on proving that a high-quality, healthy life can be accessible to all.

Note to Readers: This video is part of HT's consumer connect initiative and has been created in partnership with the sponsor Signature Global. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content. The content is for informational and awareness purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice.

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