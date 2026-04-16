Signature Global partners with Tonino Lamborghini for 2,890 crore branded residences project in Gurugram

Gurugram-based real estate developer Signature Global has partnered with Italian luxury lifestyle brand Tonino Lamborghini to develop a premium branded residential project in Sector 71, Gurugram, for ₹2,890.9 crore, the company said in a statement on April 16.

Gurugram-based Signature Global has partnered with Italian luxury brand Tonino Lamborghini to develop a ₹ 2,890.9 crore premium residential project in Sector 71. (Picture for representational purposes only)(ChatGPT generated image )

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The project, to be developed along the Southern Peripheral Road, will span approximately 12.40 acres and comprise 812 luxury apartments in 3, 4 and 4.5 BHK configurations. The Gross Development Value (GDV) of the project is approximately ₹4,000 crore. Pricing details are expected to be announced at the official launch, the company said.

The collaboration follows a brand-led development model, wherein Tonino Lamborghini will drive the creative direction, embedding its Italian design philosophy, craftsmanship, and lifestyle aesthetics across the project. Signature Global, on the other hand, will be responsible for construction, execution, and sales, leveraging its local market expertise, it said.

The project will feature five residential towers with a signature clubhouse designed under Tonino Lamborghini’s creative direction, incorporating a curated mix of lifestyle amenities such as a café, fine-dining restaurant, banquet facilities, wellness zones, spa and sauna, gymnasium, swimming pool, yoga spaces, and a gaming arcade.Also Read: Planning to buy an ultra-luxury branded residence? Here’s what you should know

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{{^usCountry}} The development’s architectural and experiential design will be overseen by Angela Krieger, Creative Director at Tonino Lamborghini Total Living. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The development’s architectural and experiential design will be overseen by Angela Krieger, Creative Director at Tonino Lamborghini Total Living. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Pradeep Aggarwal, founder and chairman of Signature Global, said the project reflects the company’s vision of bringing global design and lifestyle standards to Indian real estate. “By partnering with a global icon like Tonino Lamborghini, we are not just building apartments; we are creating a lifestyle statement that resonates with the ambitions of the modern Indian achiever,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pradeep Aggarwal, founder and chairman of Signature Global, said the project reflects the company’s vision of bringing global design and lifestyle standards to Indian real estate. “By partnering with a global icon like Tonino Lamborghini, we are not just building apartments; we are creating a lifestyle statement that resonates with the ambitions of the modern Indian achiever,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tonino Lamborghini, founder and president of the brand, said, "Entering the Indian branded real estate market for the first time through the project with Signature Global is a natural expression of my vision: creating lifestyle icons defined by a bold identity, Italian design culture, and uncompromising quality. With this five-tower landmark in Gurugram, our goal is to deliver an international living experience where elegance, Italian lifestyle, and distinctive design come together to set a new benchmark for modern luxury.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tonino Lamborghini, founder and president of the brand, said, "Entering the Indian branded real estate market for the first time through the project with Signature Global is a natural expression of my vision: creating lifestyle icons defined by a bold identity, Italian design culture, and uncompromising quality. With this five-tower landmark in Gurugram, our goal is to deliver an international living experience where elegance, Italian lifestyle, and distinctive design come together to set a new benchmark for modern luxury.” {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, Signature Global had announced to develop a branded luxury housing project on Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), with an estimated revenue potential of around ₹5,000 crore. Noting that the demand for branded homes is strong, he said, "We will come up with a branded luxury residential project on 7 acres of land parcel with a total saleable area of 20 lakh square feet. The total revenue potential is estimated at ₹5,000 crore," Aggarwal told reporters on Feb 14.Also Read: Gurugram leads massive boom in branded residencies across country

What are branded residences?

Branded residences are luxury homes developed in partnership with globally recognised brands that lend their name to a project. Hotel chains such as Marriott International (Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis), Four Seasons, Accor (Fairmont and Banyan Tree), Mandarin Oriental and Rosewood have entered into tie-ups with real estate firms. Beyond hospitality, premium automobile brands such as Porsche Design and Aston Martin, as well as fashion houses like Armani and Missoni, have also entered this space.

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According to Knight Frank’s The Residence Report 2025, India ranks 6th worldwide in live branded residence projects, contributing 4% of the global supply, and 10th in the global project pipeline, signalling a wave of branded luxury developments set to reshape the country’s premium housing market.

“After years of dormancy, branded residences are back, and this time, they’re taking multiple forms. Some are service-led, offering hotel-style living with concierge, housekeeping, and end-to-end property management. Others are design-led, where global names such as Armani, Trump, or Versace lend their architectural and aesthetic signature to the project. Across formats, these homes cater to a niche end-user who prioritises comfort, distinction, and status, rather than pure investment yield,” explains Ritesh Mehta, Senior Director and Head (North and West), JLL India.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Souptik Datta ...Read More Souptik Datta is a deputy chief content producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where he reports on southern India with a focus on real estate, urban infrastructure and environmental urban issues. His coverage tracks the intersection of policy, capital flows, regulation and sustainability, examining how these forces shape housing markets, commercial real estate and large-scale infrastructure development across rapidly transforming cities. He also closely tracks civic issues affecting urban residents, including property taxation, planning approvals, public transport expansion, water stress, waste management and the governance challenges that influence everyday life in India’s metros. Souptik’s reporting is driven by a strong interest in accountability, consumer rights and the lived realities of homebuyers and investors navigating volatile pricing cycles, regulatory changes and project delivery risks. He frequently analyses project launches, land monetisation strategies, planning frameworks, RERA-related developments and the broader implications of infrastructure investments on emerging growth corridors. His work blends on-ground reporting with data-backed analysis and long-form explainers aimed at demystifying complex real estate and infrastructure developments for readers. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, Souptik was associated with Moneycontrol at Network 18, where he covered real estate, infrastructure and allied sectors, producing market insights, policy-led stories and in-depth features. Outside the newsroom, Souptik is an avid solo traveller and documentary enthusiast, exploring diverse regions and visually documenting unique narratives through film and photography. In his early career, Souptik also freelanced as a documentary photographer, independently working on visual storytelling projects that captured grassroots narratives, urban change and everyday life. He can be reached at souptik.datta@htdigital.in. Read Less

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