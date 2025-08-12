Signature Global to roll out 17,000 crore housing pipeline in FY26 with focus on Gurugram

Delhi-NCR–listed real estate developer Signature Global plans to launch housing projects worth ₹17,000 crore in FY26, adding nearly 10 million sq ft of new inventory, with a major focus on Gurugram, chairman Pradeep Aggarwal told HT.com. Signature Global plans ₹ 17,000 crore housing launches in FY26, adding 10 million sq ft, mainly in Gurugram, chairman Pradeep Aggarwal said.(File Photo )

“Of this, we have already launched projects worth ₹4,000 crore, covering over 1.8 million sq ft. The remaining 7.5–8 million sq ft, valued at ₹12,000– ₹13,000 crore, is slated for rollout by the upcoming festive season. These include two major developments of 3.5–4 million sq ft on Dwarka Expressway and about 4 million sq ft along the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR),” Aggarwal said.

In the current fiscal year, the company plans to achieve ₹12,500 crore in pre-sales and ₹6,000 crore in collections from homebuyers. It should be noted that Signature Global achieved record sales bookings of ₹10,290 crore during 2024-25 and has given a guidance of ₹12,500 crore for the current financial year.

Although Signature Global built its brand around affordable housing, it now sees stronger viability in the ₹2–5 crore price segment. “Homes that were selling for ₹80 lakh–1 crore just four years ago are now priced above ₹2 crore. We’ve adapted accordingly,” he said.

Expansion plans for Delhi and Noida

While Gurugram remains the company’s core market, the developer is preparing to expand its footprint into Delhi and Noida.

When asked about plans in Delhi, Aggarwal said the company has no immediate presence. However, Signature Global is eyeing Delhi for future expansion and is interested in the L-Zone near the airport, where rates could range between ₹15,000– ₹20,000 per sq ft. The company is also exploring Rohini as a potential mid-income housing destination, subject to clarity in government policy.

In Noida, the company is actively in talks and scouting for land parcels. “If we enter Noida, we’ll likely look at a ₹3–4 crore ticket size for 2,000 sq ft units,” Aggarwal said.

Plans to invest ₹ 1,500 crore in land acquisition

For FY26, the company plans to spend ₹1,500 crore on land acquisition, aiming to develop projects with a Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹15,000 crore. An additional ₹2,500 crore will be invested in construction.

Signature Global currently holds a 13% market share in the NCR region and a 20% share in Gurugram in the ₹2–5 crore segment. Aggarwal expressed confidence that this share would rise, citing limited inventory among other developers. He also reiterated that the company does not intend to enter the luxury segment and will stay focused on its core mid-income base.