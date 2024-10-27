Menu Explore
NCR-based Signature Global awards 1203 crore construction contract to Capacit’e for Gurugram project

ByHT Real Estate News
Oct 27, 2024 03:56 PM IST

The premium project is Gurugram is being developed by Signature Flobal in two phases and is expected to have a total sales potential area of 3.7 million sq ft

NCR-based real estate developer Signature Global announced on October 27 that it has awarded the 1203 crore construction contract for its premium residential project, Titanium SPR at Sector 71, Gurugram to Capacit’e Infraprojects Limited.

Signature Global has announced that it has awarded the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1203 crore construction contract for its premium residential project, Titanium SPR in Gurugram to Capacit’e Infraprojects Limited.
Spanning across 14.382 acres, Titanium SPR is expected to comprise a total 608 units comprising 3.5 BHK and 4.5 BHK. Being developed as a two-phase project with a total sales potential area of 3.7 million sq. ft. the first phase comprises 2.1 million sq. ft. was launched in the month of June 2024. The project has achieved a pre-sale number of over 2700 crore, the company said in a statement.

“Titanium SPR exemplifies our commitment to providing premium living experiences. By partnering with Capacit’e Infraprojects, we are confident that Titanium SPR will emerge as a landmark in the Delhi NCR region, offering modern homebuyers the perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and convenience,” said Pradeep Aggarwal, chairman and whole-time director of Signature Global.

The project is expected to offer 26-feet and 28-feet-long decks, along with triple height entrance lobby and 7 lagoon pools designed by renowned international architects, such as DPC from Singapore, MPFP from the USA, Confluence, NMP Design, Senelac Consultants, and Vintech Consultants, it said.

Project specifications

It is likely to feature 40-story high-rise towers. The project is expected to include over 55 exclusive amenities, from lagoon pools, sensory gardens, a Miyawaki forest, and recreational facilities. It is expected to host Club Elevate that span across 57,000 sq ft with a double-height entry, a multipurpose hall with a pool facing view, fine dining options, a fully-equipped gym, a Zumba studio, spa and sauna facilities, an on-site salon, a co-working space, and other community spaces for its residents, creating a resort-like ambiance within the residential enclave.

Southern Peripheral Road is viewed as a promising locations of the National Capital Region. At sector 71 Gurugram which is alongside SPR, Signature Global holds prime land parcels having a developable potential of 17 million sq. ft.

Signature Global has so far delivered 11 million sq. ft. of housing area and boasts a robust pipeline of approximately 32.2 million sq. ft. of saleable area in our forthcoming projects along with 16.4 million sq. ft. of ongoing projects, set for execution over the next 2-3 years.

In FY24, Signature Global achieved sales bookings of 72.7 billion and reported a sales CAGR of 62% from FY21 to FY24. The company projects sales of 100 billion in FY25 and 38 billion of revenue recognition.Signature Global awards 1,203 cr contract to Capacit'e Infra for housing project in Gurugram.

