Smartworks to acquire Singapore's coworking and flex space firm named Workstudio Spaces
Smartworks said that with the acquisition it will strengthen its position in Singapore; and its footprint set to more than double over two years to 76,000 sq ft
Smartworks Coworking Spaces Limited, a managed office space provider, will acquire Workstudio Spaces Pte. Ltd. (Workstudio), a Singapore-based flexible workspace provider with an operational footprint of 26,000 sq ft and healthy committed occupancy levels, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Smartworks Space Pte. Ltd. The transaction is expected to complete in July 2026, subject to requisite approvals.
According to the company, the proposed acquisition will be met through funds available with the subsidiary reflecting its disciplined approach to executing strategically aligned transactions at a competitive valuation.
"Upon completion, Smartworks' Singapore portfolio is expected to expand to four centres, with its footprint increasing to 76,000 sq ft and total seating capacity exceeding 1,500. This will more than double the company's presence in Singapore over the last two years, reinforcing its long-term commitment to one of Asia's leading business and financial hubs," the company said in a statement.
Also Read: Smartworks leases over 400 seats in Mumbai to Japanese NBFC subsidiary in ₹35 crore deal
"Singapore remains a strategically important market, supported by strong enterprise demand, a clear flight to quality, and structurally healthy operating margins. Our existing centres in Singapore have been profitable over the past two years. Workstudio complements our existing presence by providing access to a high-demand micro-market, diversifying our Singapore portfolio, and broadening our enterprise client base," the company statement said.
According to the company, the proposed acquisition is expected to broaden Smartworks' enterprise relationships in Singapore, diversify its presence across key business districts, and further strengthen its ability to deliver a consistent, enterprise-grade managed workspace experience across the market.
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Recent announcement and total footprint
On June 8, the company announced it leased more than 400 seats at its Mumbai centre to a Japanese NBFC subsidiary under a five-year agreement. The deal is expected to generate rental revenue of approximately ₹35 crore over the lease term. The five-year engagement is estimated to generate rental revenue of around ₹35 crore, the company said.
Smartworks has a total footprint of 16.1 million sq ft across 66 centres in 15 cities in India and Singapore, as of March 31, 2026. The company partners with developers to transform large commercial assets into fully managed enterprise campuses, integrating workspace design, technology infrastructure, hospitality, and workplace services for enterprises, GCCs, multinational corporations, and high-growth businesses.
During the 2025-26 fiscal, Smartworks posted a net profit of ₹10.52 crore against a net loss of ₹63.17 crore in the preceding financial year. The company's total income increased to ₹1,849.9 crore last fiscal from ₹1,409.66 crore during 2024-25.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs.Read More