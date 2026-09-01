Sumadhura Group enters Chennai market with 52-acre industrial and logistics park project, to invest 400 Crore

Bengaluru-based Sumadhura Group announced its foray into the Chennai real estate market on September 1 with a Grade-A built-to-suit industrial and logistics park in Red Hills, along the Chennai Peripheral Ring Road (CPRR). The company stated the project is backed by an investment of ₹400 crore, marking its entry into South India's largest logistics hub of Chennai.

Sumadhura Group announced its foray into the Chennai real estate market on September 1 with a Grade-A built-to-suit industrial and logistics park in Red Hills, along the Chennai Peripheral Ring Road. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels )

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According to the company, the project is spread across 52 acres, and will offer 1.2 million sq ft of warehousing space, generate around 2,500 employment opportunities and is to be completed by December 2028.

"The Industrial and Logistics Park will be developed in line with Sumadhura’s Grade A warehousing standards, first established at Sumadhura Logistics Park in Hoskote, Bengaluru. The Chennai Industrial and Logistics park will offer robust safety and security infrastructure, common business centres, amenities and sustainability-forward design. The park will cater to the growing requirements of manufacturing, automotive, e-commerce and 3PL players, and other sectors," the company said in a statement.

This expansion adds to Sumadhura's warehousing footprint in Bengaluru, where the Group operates Sumadhura Logistics Park, a 2.5 million sq. ft. Grade A+ facility in Hoskote, with marquee occupiers including Nippon Express (NX Logistics), Amazon, Zepto and Zomato among others, the company said in the statement.

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The company said its expansion into Chennai comes as the city emerges as one of India’s leading Grade A industrial and warehousing markets. Chennai recorded 4.1 million sq. ft. of Grade A absorption in H1 2026, the second-highest among the top eight cities, with demand growing 11% year-on-year. Along with Delhi NCR, the city accounted for more than 45% of Grade A industrial and warehousing leasing during the period, underscoring its growing prominence as a leading manufacturing and logistics hub, according to the company.

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“Chennai's manufacturing depth and port connectivity, anchored by emerging industrial and logistics hubs like Red Hills, Sriperumbudur and Oragadam make it a natural second market for our warehousing vertical. This expansion reflects our commitment to building Grade A industrial and logistics infrastructure for India's evolving manufacturing ecosystem, extending the trust we have built with occupiers in Bengaluru to a new geography,” said said Madhusudhan G, Chairman and Managing Director, Sumadhura Group..

"As we scale this vertical, our focus remains on delivering assets that combine strategic location, quality construction, and sustainability," said Madhusudhan G.

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According to the company statement, the Industrial and Logistics Park is strategically located in Red Hills, along the Chennai Peripheral Ring Road (CPRR), within an established industrial and warehousing hub.

The location offers strong connectivity to key manufacturing and industrial clusters, major highways, Chennai International Airport, Central Business District (CBD) and regional supply-chain networks. The park is also near Chennai’s key ports, including Ennore Port, Kattupalli Port and Chennai Port, providing efficient access to critical trade and logistics infrastructure, the company said.

Also Read: Mumbai tops warehousing absorption at 4.7 mn sq ft in Q1 2026; demand dips 14% YoY

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“India's warehousing sector is undergoing a structural shift, with occupiers increasingly favouring Grade A warehousing spaces. Chennai reflects this shift clearly, backed by its strong manufacturing base and improving logistics infrastructure. This growing preference for quality and scale is expected to shape the next phase of warehousing demand across the country.” said Vamshi Karangula, Director, Industrial and Logistics, Sumadhura Group.