Sumadhura Group to launch six luxury housing projects in Bengaluru in FY26, eyes ₹10,000 cr

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Sumadhura Group plans to launch six luxury residential projects across East and North Bengaluru, with a revenue potential of ₹10,000 crore within FY 2026, the company said in a statement. Bengaluru’s Sumadhura Group will launch six luxury residential projects across East and North Bengaluru in FY 2026, targeting ₹10,000 crore in revenue, the company said. (Representational Image) (Pexels )

The developments, together spanning more than 8 million sq ft of saleable area, comprise over 4,000 housing units, including over 400 plotted developments.

The projects, spread across 90 acres, are located within Bengaluru’s key micro-markets, Whitefield, Panathur, and Marathahalli–Thubarahalli in East Bengaluru, and Rachenahalli and Devanahalli in North Bengaluru.

Among the upcoming launches are three RERA-approved residential projects, Folium by Sumadhura Phase 4 in Whitefield, Sumadhura Edition in Siddapura, and Sumadhura Solace in Thubarahalli. Additional developments include Sumadhura Elysium at Panathur, Solea by Sumadhura at Rachenahalli, and Sumadhura Panorama Phase 2 at Devanahalli, all of which are scheduled for launch within FY 2026.



Sumadhura Group to invest 2000 crore in FY26 The company plans to invest ₹2,000 crore in FY26 in new residential launches, including plotted developments in Devanahalli, priced between ₹75 lakh to ₹2 crore, along with mid-market projects in locations such as Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, and near Manyata Tech Park, chairman and managing director Madhusudhan Gunda, earlier told Hindustan Times Real Estate.

The company is also exploring expansion into Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, and Goa, starting with residential projects in the mid-to-premium segment before diversifying into other asset classes. Gunda said that the company remains focused on the mid-market housing segment, with apartments priced between ₹1.25 crore and ₹3 crore, while selectively exploring luxury homes that could go up to ₹7–8 crore.



Currently, Sumadhura has delivered more than 9,000 homes spanning 12 million sq ft, with another 10 million sq ft under construction and 10 million sq ft planned for launch in Bengaluru this financial year.