Sumadhura acquires land parcel in East Bengaluru, eyes 500 crore revenue

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Sumadhura Group has acquired a 5-acre land parcel on Soukya Road in East Bengaluru. The upcoming residential project on the site is expected to generate revenues of around ₹500 crore, the company said in a statement.

“This acquisition is a strategic move that reflects our understanding of the evolving real estate landscape in East Bengaluru,” said Madhusudhan G, chairman and managing director of Sumadhura Group. “Soukya Road is fast becoming a preferred residential location, offering a rare mix of peaceful living, excellent infrastructure, and strong investment potential. Projects in such emerging corridors will not only deliver value to customers but also support long-term appreciation.”

The land deal highlights Sumadhura’s focus on expanding its footprint in key high-growth areas. With multiple projects already delivered across Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the group is looking to further scale its presence across the micro-markets.

Soukya Road, located near Whitefield, is a rapidly emerging real estate destination. The locality offers convenient access to the Purple Line metro at Kadugodi and ITPL, as well as important arterial roads like NH-75 and SH-35.

Sumadhura has delivered more than 50 projects in its area of operation, spanning over 11 million square feet. Currently, it is in the planning and construction stages of up to 40 million square feet.

Previous transactions in Bengaluru

In April, the Group said that it acquired 40 acres in Bengaluru for approximately ₹800 crore, setting the stage for a revenue potential of up to ₹6000 crore residential project pipeline to cater to the demand for housing units in Bengaluru.

The four land parcels acquired recently are a combination of both solely owned and joint-development projects located in Bengaluru's high-growth corridors, including emerging areas in East and South-West Bengaluru, the company said.

In May, the company entered the managed office space (MOS) segment with the launch of Workship. The company aims to lease over 1 million square feet of flexible office space, offering more than 10,000 seats over the next three years.

Workship is located within Sumadhura’s commercial property, Capitol Towers, in Whitefield, Bengaluru. Spanning 1.22 lakh square feet, it currently offers over 3,000 seats.