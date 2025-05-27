Sumadhura Group forays into managed office spaces, to lease 1 mn sq ft of space in next 3 years

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Sumadhura Group has entered the managed office space (MOS) segment with the launch of Workship. The company aims to lease over 1 million square feet of flexible office space, offering more than 10,000 seats over the next three years. Bengaluru-based real estate developer Sumadhura Group has entered the managed office space (MOS) segment with the launch of Workship. The company aims to lease over 1 million square feet of flexible office space, offering more than 10,000 seats over the next three years. (Representational photo)(Pexels)

Workship is located within Sumadhura’s commercial property, Capitol Towers, in Whitefield, Bengaluru. Spanning 1.22 lakh square feet, it currently offers over 3,000 seats.

Since its launch, Workship has delivered more than 50,000 square feet of managed office space—comprising over 1,500 seats—within just three months. Buoyed by strong demand, the company plans to add another 1,500 seats in the same development by August 2025.

“Our goal of reaching one million square feet of managed office space over the next three years reflects our confidence in this growth trajectory. Looking ahead, we plan to expand Workship in Hyderabad by 2027, recognising its growing prominence as a key GCC hub and a high-potential premium office space market," Madhusudhan G, chairman and managing director, Sumadhura Group, said.

Workship offers a premium range of amenities, including an arrival lounge, collaborative zones, private offices, a podcast studio, and wellness areas.