Sumadhura Group inks ₹600-crore MoU with Telangana govt to develop 100-acre industrial and logistics park

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Sumadhura Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government to invest ₹600 crore in developing a 100-acre Grade A industrial and warehousing park, the company said in a statement on December 10. Bengaluru-based Sumadhura Group has signed an MoU with the Telangana government to invest ₹600 crore in a 100-acre Grade A industrial and warehousing park, the company said on December 10. (Representational Image) (Pexels)

The agreement was inked at the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 held at Bharat Future City, and aligns with the state’s long-term ambition of becoming a $3-trillion economy by 2047 through accelerated growth in manufacturing, infrastructure, logistics, and advanced industries.

Under the two-year investment plan, the developer will establish a future-ready industrial ecosystem equipped with plug-and-play facilities for aerospace, automotive, pharmaceutical and e-commerce companies.



The project is expected to generate nearly 8,000 direct jobs as operations ramp up. The industrial park will feature modular production blocks and is aimed at enabling companies to begin operations quickly, the group said.

“Our upcoming Industrial Park is being envisioned to meet global benchmarks in design, technology and operational efficiency, enabling enterprises to scale with greater speed and certainty. Supported by Telangana’s progressive and pro-growth policy environment, this investment will attract high-value industries, generate thousands of jobs and catalyze meaningful economic impact,” Ramarao Kalakuntla, vice chairman of Sumadhura Group, said.

Vamshi Karangula, Vice President, Industrial and Warehousing, Sumadhura Group, highlighted Telangana’s rising profile as a global manufacturing hub. “Our upcoming 100-acre Industrial Park is designed as a future-ready ecosystem for aerospace, automotive, pharmaceutical and e-commerce companies, with an emphasis on sustainability and operational efficiency. Supported by Telangana’s strong logistics network, central connectivity, cargo infrastructure and ease of movement, we aim to attract quality enterprises and create substantial employment,” he said.



Currently, the group plans to invest ₹2,000 crore in FY26 in new residential launches, including plotted developments in Bengaluru's Devanahalli, priced between ₹75 lakh to ₹2 crore, along with mid-market projects in locations such as Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, and near Manyata Tech Park, chairman and managing director Madhusudhan Gunda previously told HT.com.

By 2026, the group expects to foray into Chennai and Goa, with the latter positioned as a market for second home and leisure residences starting from ₹1 crore.