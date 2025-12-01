Godrej Properties acquires 5-acre Hyderabad plot; to build ₹4,150-crore premium housing project

Godrej Properties Limited (GPL) has said it has bought a 5 acre land parcel in Hyderabad through an e-auction conducted by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and plans to develop a housing project worth ₹4150 crore on the site. Godrej Properties Limited (GPL) has said it has bought a 5-acre land parcel in Hyderabad through an e-auction conducted by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

The company said it had participated in an e-auction for a marquee land parcel measuring almost 5 acres in Neopolis, Kokapet, a high-growth real estate destination.

Godrej Properties emerged as the highest bidder, according to the MSTC Ltd. e-tendering portal.

HMDA shall issue the allotment letters after following the due process.

The proposed development on this land is planned as a premium residential project with a saleable area of around 2.5 million sq. ft. and an estimated revenue potential of around ₹4,150 crore, the company said.

Neopolis, Kokapet, has rapidly evolved into one of Hyderabad’s sought-after residential micro-markets, driven by its proximity to the Financial District and HITEC City, robust infrastructure expansion, and a thriving ecosystem of global technology companies, international schools, retail avenues, and healthcare facilities, the company said.

Following the recent acquisition of an almost 7.825-acre land parcel in Kukatpally in August 2025, the Neopolis, Kokapet auction reinforces GPL’s growing presence in Hyderabad, building on the successful launches of Godrej Madison Avenue in Kokapet and Godrej Regal Pavilion in Rajendra Nagar.

Hyderabad has emerged as one of Godrej Properties’ fastest-growing markets, with sales upwards of ₹2,600 crore in calendar year 2025, underscoring the city’s strong demand dynamics and GPL’s strategic focus on this region.

"Hyderabad continues to demonstrate strong fundamentals with robust infrastructure growth and sustained demand for quality housing. We remain committed to strengthening our presence in this high-potential market through strategic acquisitions and differentiated developments. Our aim is to deliver projects that combine thoughtful design and customer-centric features, creating long-term value for homebuyers," said Gaurav Pandey, MD and CEO, Godrej Properties.

Godrej Properties achieved a 13 per cent growth in sales bookings to ₹15,587 crore in the first six months of this fiscal from ₹13,835 crore in the year-ago period.