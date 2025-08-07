Sumadhura Group leases 5 lakh sq ft to global corporates in Bengaluru, eyes 50 crore annual revenue

Bengaluru-based Sumadhura Group has leased five lakh square feet of premium commercial space at its flagship tech park in Bengaluru's Whitefield to major global corporates for an annual rental revenue of ₹50 crore, the company said in a statement. Sumadhura Group has leased 5 lakh sq ft at its Whitefield tech park to global firms, generating ₹ 50 crore in annual rental income, the company said. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

Located in Sumadhura Capitol Towers, near Hope Farm Junction on Whitefield Main Road, these long-term lease agreements have lock-in periods ranging from three to five years. Confirmed office occupiers include First Brand Group, Terex India Pvt Ltd, and Saiharmony Solutions India Pvt Ltd. The retail occupiers include Blue Tokai, Belancia, Sinonna, The Harvest salad, the company told HT.com.

Commenting on the transaction, Madhusudhan G, chairman and managing director of Sumadhura Group, said that Bengaluru’s Grade A office real estate continues to witness strong demand from both domestic and global occupiers. He pointed to rising infrastructure investments and metro connectivity as key drivers.

“Among the city’s major urban hubs, Whitefield has emerged as a top growth corridor, particularly with the metro expansion. The strong leasing activity at Sumadhura Capitol Towers reflects the area’s transformation and demand resilience,” he said.

Spread across 8.67 acres, Capitol Towers offers 1.5 million sq. ft of leasable space and features some of the largest commercial floor plates in the city.

According to Colliers India, India’s office market saw 17.8 million sq ft of gross leasing in Q2 2025, an 11% increase year-on-year. Bengaluru led all Indian cities in leasing activity, contributing 4.8 million sq ft, or 27% of the total. Demand also rose by 12% compared to Q1 2025, reaffirming the city’s position as the country's leading commercial real estate market.

Sumadhura Group stated it will continue to expand its commercial real estate footprint, focusing on high-quality developments that prioritise design, sustainability, and long-term occupier satisfaction.

Last year, Zomato leased 3.08 lakh sq ft at Sumadhura Logistics Park near Bengaluru. Bengaluru-based Sumadhura Group developed the built-to-suit warehousing park, and the deal was locked in for seven years.