Sunny Leone prefers to buy a house rather than rent one, says her first choice is Andheri in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone said that she prefers to buy a house rather than rent one. Buying a property is an investment that helps secure one’s family’s future, she said at the launch of World Villa, a project by listed real estate developer Arihant Superstructures in Mumbai. Bollywood actor Sunny Leone said that she prefers to buy a house rather than rent one. Buying a property is an investment that helps secure one’s family’s future, she said.

"You only rent when you're saving to buy a house, but yes every home is different and every family is different. What I have learnt being in India is that every family's dream is to own their own home and own their space," Leone said during a panel discussion on the sidelines of the project launch.

Leone said that she is of the opinion that everyone should have their space and that one should factor in the amenities that are being offered by the developer before choosing a house.

"One thing that matters is space - space to run around, to cycle, that green grass is something that I feel is missing," Leone said at the event.

Sunny Leone was speaking at the launch event of project named World Villas by Arihant Superstructures in Karjat near Mumbai, which is a preferred second home destination.

The company on July 25 launched a 76-acre project comprising 53 acres for Arihant World Villas, 10 acres for Club 10 Gymkhana, 10 acres for a hotel and resort, and one acre for an outlet mall commercial area.

"My dream home is something where everything is available around you. Your workplace, family time, community, and also a getaway nearby when I want to take a break from my work life," she said.

She said she would prefer to reside in Andheri, Mumbai followed by Juhu. The actor currently lives in Andheri.

Sunny Leone has become the first Indian celebrity to come up with her own AI avatar, and the actor admits she doesn’t look at Artificial Intelligence as a threat. Instead, she feels it is time to embrace and evolve with time.

