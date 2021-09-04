Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Real Estate / Supertech says towers built as per law, to file review petition against SC order
real estate

Supertech says towers built as per law, to file review petition against SC order

Supertech two towers were ordered to be demolished by the Supreme Court over grave violation of building norms.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 04:33 PM IST
Supertech will have to demolish the towers at its own expense, the Supreme Court has ordered. (Sunil Ghosh/HT File Photo)

Supertech Ltd chairman RK Arora said on Saturday they will file a review petition against the Supreme Court order to demolish the company's two 40-storey residential towers in Noida as he stressed that the buildings were constructed according to the law and with approval of the competent authority. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court ordered the demolition of the two towers of Supertech’s Emerald Court project in Noida over grave violation of building norms. The court said the violation was a result of “nefarious complicity” between the Noida Authority and the real estate developer.

"While we respect the Hon'ble Supreme Court order, we have decided to re-present the matter before the Hon'ble Supreme Court in a review application as the towers were constructed as per the approval of the competent authority conforming to the Building bye-laws," Supertech chairman RK Arora said in a statement, adding that Apex and Ceyane towers are not linked to or are part of any ongoing project of the company.

Also read | UP govt forms SIT to probe Emerald Court case

Supertech Group is developing 10 crore square feet across its projects and Apex and Ceyane towers only constitute a mere 6 lakh sqft which is 0.6  per cent of the total portfolio, he added. "While we have already refunded most of the customers in this project after the Hon'ble High Court, Allahabad decision passed in 2014 – we will further comply with the Hon'ble Supreme Court directions as per the order passed," Arora said.

RELATED STORIES

Also read | Supertech Emerald Court demolition order in Noida: Key facts and timeline

Arora also said that the Supremo Court order will not have any adverse impact on Supertech as every project has its own independent RERA Account and cost centre. "Supertech is a financially stable and strong group. Work is going on at all our project sites as scheduled. We would like to reassure all our customers, bankers, vendors and other stakeholders that we will deliver all our projects in the scheduled time frame," Arora said.

A bench of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice MR Shah said that the April 11, 2014, verdict of the Allahabad High Court, which directed the demolition of the two towers, does not deserve any interference. The bench said the construction of Supertech's twin 40-storey towers with 915 flats and shops was done in collusion with Noida authority and the high court was correct in holding that view.

Also watch | Supertech twin towers demolition in Noida: Yogi govt forms SIT, SC order

The Supreme Court bench directed that Supertech will have to demolish the towers at its own expense and complete it within three months under the supervision of the Noida Authority and an expert body such as the Central Building Research Institute. The top court also ordered that Supertech will refund money to all the existing homebuyers in Emerald Court’s Apex and Ceyane towers within two months, along with an interest of 12% per annum from the date of their deposits.

Supertech was also ordered to give 2 crore to the Emerald Court Owner Resident Welfare Association (RWA).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
supertech noida authority
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Supreme Court asks Amrapali home buyers to clear their dues as per payment plan

Emerald Court project: Noida begins probe into twin tower case

Property survey in Noida by drones, deadline extended to June 2022

18 industrial units face closure in Ghaziabad over wastewater discharge
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP