Supertech verdict: As buyers rejoice, Noida authority gears up to act against its officials

Soon after the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the demolition of two 40-storey residential towers of Supertech’s Emerald Court in Noida over gross violations of building rules, the Noida authority said it will act against its officials who were found guilty of violating rules to aid and abet the builder.

In a statement issued after the verdict, the authority said it will ensure full compliance of the Supreme Court order to demolish the two towers.

“After a detailed study of the order passed by Hon’ble Supreme Court, every point mentioned in the said order will be followed by the authority. Tower numbers T-16 and T-17 will be demolished under the supervision of expert body within three months as prescribed by Hon’ble Supreme Court,” the authority said.

In its 140-page judgment, the top court said the twin towers were constructed as a result of the “nefarious complicity” between the Noida authority officials and the developer.

In this regard, the authority statement said, “Strict action will be taken by the authority against the builder and the then officers/employees who were found guilty, as per rules.”

Noida authority chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari said a few days ago, a department inquiry was initiated against an authority official “for not informing senior officials about the Emerald Court case”. “This official was attending the court hearings for seven years. Department action has been initiated against the official after the top court’s scathing comments about the authority were reported in the media,” she said.

Maheshwari was referring to the court’s comments on August 4 when it said, “You (the authority) reek of corruption”.

In 2012, the Allahabad high court had ordered the demolition of the twin towers on a petition by residents, but in 2014, the builder secured a stay on the order and approached the Supreme Court with its plea.

For residents of Supertech Emerald Court, the apex court’s Tuesday ruling spelled the end of a decade-long legal battle, one in which they emerged victorious.

The Emerald Court Owner Resident Welfare Association (RWA) led the legal battle against the twin towers and on Tuesday its members congratulated each other and distributed sweets in celebration.

Rajesh Rana, the RWA president, said, “We are thankful to the judiciary for passing the judgement in favour of homeowners. We plan to hold a social event in the society soon to celebrate this victory, while adhering to Covid norms.”

UBS Teotia, who was the president of the RWA in 2014, said homebuyers have won over the builder’s malafide intentions to dupe them.

“When we bought a flat here from our life savings in 2009, we were told that the complex will have just 600 flats. However, the builder’s malafide intention was to make fools of us and fill the complex with 1,500 flats,” said Teotia, a retired government official.

When asked about the impact the judgement would have on buyers who invested in the twin towers, Apex and Cayene, Teotia said, “It is a victory for them as well as the builder has to refund them the principal amount at 12% interest.”

SK Sharma, a flatowner and a member of the legal team that fought the case, said his faith in the judiciary has been restored.

“It has been a tiresome fight since 2012 but we have finally emerged victorious. Many people told us that we will lose to such a big and strong builder. However, we did not quit and remained undeterred in our fight,” said Sharma, who is also a retired government official.

RK Arora, chairman of the Supertech Group, said his group will file a review petition seeking a reconsideration of the order to demolish the two towers.

To this, Rana said, “We are not aware of the builder’s intentions to file a review petition. We are sure that the truth will prevail.”