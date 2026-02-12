Supreme Court says it's 'better to abolish’ RERA as it benefits only defaulting builders

The Supreme Court took a critical view of the functioning of real estate regulatory authorities, stating it may be ‘better to abolish’ them and that it is high time for states to reconsider their establishment, as the authorities appear to serve little purpose beyond facilitating defaulting builders. The Supreme Court criticised RERA bodies, saying it may be better to abolish them as they appear to do little beyond aiding defaulting builders. (ANI)

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said that states should reflect on the purpose behind introduction of Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), the Bar and Bench reported.

"It is high time that all the states should revisit and rethink constituting this authority," CJI Surya Kant said.



"All States should now think of the people for whom the institution of RERA was created. Except facilitating builders by default, it is not doing anything else. Better to just abolish this institution," CJI Kant said.

The Court made the observation while hearing an appeal challenging Himachal Pradesh High Court's decision to stay a State government notification for shifting the state RERA office to Dharamshala.

In the order passed last year, the High Court had noted the decision to shift RERA had been taken "without even identifying the alternative office place," the website reported.



"We are of the considered opinion that the Notification dated 13.06.2025 shall remain stayed till further order and the subsequent order that the 18 outsourced employees further on their application have been directed to be adjusted in other Boards and Corporations since the same would render the functioning of RERA defunct," the High Court had said.

The top court on Feb 12 interfered with the High Court order and permitted the State to shift the RERA office to Dharamshala from Shimla. It also ordered shifting of the appellate tribunal, the report said.

"With a view to ensure that persons affected by RERA orders are not inconvenienced, the principal appellate is also moved to Dharamshala," the Bench directed.

The RERA Act of 2016 was enacted to regulate the real estate sector, promote transparency, safeguard homebuyers, and ensure timely project delivery.