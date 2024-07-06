 Tamannaah Bhatia buys retail space worth ₹24 crore in Mumbai - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jul 06, 2024
New Delhi
Tamannaah Bhatia buys retail space worth 24 crore in Mumbai

ByShakshi Jain
Jul 06, 2024 05:04 PM IST

Bollywood star Tamannaah Bhatia has purchased retail space worth ₹24 cr in Mumbai. This is the third property deal registered in her name in the month of June

Tamannaah Bhatia has purchased retail space spanning a total of 2,197 square feet in Mumbai’s Andheri West locality, property registration documents accessed through real estate data aggregation platform IndexTap.com showed.

Tamannaah Bhatia buys retail space worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24 crore in Mumbai(HT file photo)
Tamannaah Bhatia buys retail space worth 24 crore in Mumbai(HT file photo)

The 24-crore deal includes one unit each on the ground and first floors of Bharat Altavista tower in Andheri West, alongside two parking slots, the documents showed. Real estate sources said that the actor has bought the property for investment purposes.

The space acquired on the ground floor includes a carpet area of 900 square feet, while the larger unit on the first floor spreads across 1,297 square feet, the documents showed.

Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia rents commercial property for 18 lakh per month, mortgages 3 flats in Mumbai for 7.84 crore

The high-end property transaction, registered on June 27, 2024, listed Bharat Realty Ventures Pvt Ltd as the seller.

The buyer, on the other hand, is named as Tamannaah Gems and Jewellery Limited. Bhatia runs a jewelry line called WitenGold, with her parents as co-directors in the venture, the documents showed.

“This purchase was carried out from an investment perspective and is likely to be leased out in the future,” said real estate sources in knowledge of the deal.

Also read: After son Abhishek Bachchan, now Amitabh Bachchan buys two properties in Mumbai’s Northern Suburb of Borivali

As reported earlier by HT Digital, the actress registered two additional deals on June 27, 2024. They include a 6,065-sq ft commercial property rented in Mumbai’s prime Juhu area for 18 lakh per month, and three residential units in Andheri West mortgaged to Indian Bank for 7.84 crore.

Email queries have been sent to Bhatia and Bharat Realty Ventures by HT Digital. The story will be updated when a response is received.

Celebrity clientele

For decades, Mumbai’s property market has attracted its share of interest from the Bollywood fraternity as a preferred area of investment, especially commercial properties. The long list of celebrity clientele features several marquee names, including some from the younger generation of actors such as Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan.

Experts credit high rental yields in commercial properties and capital appreciation of residential real estate in the financial capital, for the trend.

Also read: From Karishma Kapoor to Amitabh Bachchan, here’s why Bollywood stars prefer to invest in commercial properties

Last month, the Bachchan family made headlines as father Amitabh Bachchan acquired two luxury apartments worth nearly 7 crore in Mumbai’s Borivali suburb, following son Abhishek Bachchan’s purchase of six residential units within the same area for 15.42 crore.

News / Real Estate / Tamannaah Bhatia buys retail space worth 24 crore in Mumbai
