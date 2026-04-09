TCS buys 20 acres of land in Bengal Silicon Valley Tech Hub at New Town, Kolkata for 94 crore

IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has acquired a 20-acre parcel of land in the Bengal Silicon Valley Tech Hub at New Town, Kolkata, for ₹94 crore through a long-term lease of over 99 years, according to documents accessed by Propstack.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has acquired a 20-acre parcel of land in the Bengal Silicon Valley Tech Hub at New Town, Kolkata, for ₹ 94 crore, property documents showed. (Photo for representational purposes only)(pexels)

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The land has been allotted by the West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (WBHIDCO), the state-run agency responsible for developing New Town as a planned urban and technology hub, the documents showed.

While the allotment was made on March 22, 2023, the agreement was registered on January 9, 2026, the documents showed.

Queries have been emailed to TCS. The story will be updated if a response is received.

Previous office leases by TCS

In September 2025, TCS leased about 17.52 lakh sq ft of commercial office space in Sattva Knowledge Point in Bengaluru for nearly ₹975 crore rent over five years, documents accessed by Propstack showed. The technology firm leased three floors in Tower A and Tower B. The monthly rent is around ₹15.37 crore, the documents showed.The office space was leased in Sattva Knowledge Point, Tower A and B, Yeshwanthpur, Bengaluru. The rate per sq ft is ₹87.73. The company paid a security deposit of ₹25 crore, the documents showed.

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{{^usCountry}} Last year, TCS also signed one of Bengaluru’s largest commercial real estate deals, leasing 1.4 million sq ft of office space for ₹2,130 crore over 15 years, documents accessed by Propstack showed.The office space is spread across Towers 5A and 5B in the city’s southern IT corridor, Electronic City, at 360 Business Park. The lease covers 6.8 lakh sq ft in Tower 5A and 7.2 lakh sq ft in Tower 5B, with a consolidated monthly rent of ₹9.31 crore at a rate of ₹66.5 per sq ft. The documents showed that TCS also provided a security deposit of ₹112 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last year, TCS also signed one of Bengaluru’s largest commercial real estate deals, leasing 1.4 million sq ft of office space for ₹2,130 crore over 15 years, documents accessed by Propstack showed.The office space is spread across Towers 5A and 5B in the city’s southern IT corridor, Electronic City, at 360 Business Park. The lease covers 6.8 lakh sq ft in Tower 5A and 7.2 lakh sq ft in Tower 5B, with a consolidated monthly rent of ₹9.31 crore at a rate of ₹66.5 per sq ft. The documents showed that TCS also provided a security deposit of ₹112 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: TCS expands Bengaluru footprint with ₹2,130 cr, 15‑year 1.4 million sq ft leaseIn March 2025, TCS leased 6.3 lakh sq ft of office space in Chennai's Ozone Techno Park for ₹2.8 crore monthly rent. Located in Navalur, the lease spans across seven floors, and the rental commenced on March 15, 2025, documents showed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: TCS expands Bengaluru footprint with ₹2,130 cr, 15‑year 1.4 million sq ft leaseIn March 2025, TCS leased 6.3 lakh sq ft of office space in Chennai's Ozone Techno Park for ₹2.8 crore monthly rent. Located in Navalur, the lease spans across seven floors, and the rental commenced on March 15, 2025, documents showed. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: TCS Limited leases 6.3 lakh sq ft of office space in Chennai for ₹2.8 crore monthly rent

Previously, in April, TCS leased 10.18 lakh sq ft of office space in Hyderabad's financial district, an IT suburb in Serlingampally Mandal, for a monthly rent of ₹4.3 crore. The office space is located in Paradigm Rajapushpa and spans across 18 floors. The building consists of five basements, a ground floor, and 18 office floors.

Also Read: Hyderabad real estate: TCS leases 10 lakh sq ft office space in financial district for ₹4.3 crore monthly rent

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Knight Frank India, in its latest report, India Real Estate Market – Office and Residential (January – March 2026), noted that the India Office Market recorded its highest-ever quarterly leasing volume at 29.9 million square feet (mn sq ft) in Q1 2026 across the eight leading cities. This represents a 6% increase over the previous peak observed in Q1 2025, marking a notable milestone despite a quarter characterised by heightened geopolitical tensions.Leasing activity remained firmly concentrated in Grade A assets, which accounted for 93% of total transactions. While Bengaluru remained the largest office leasing market with 9.2 mn sq ft, strong performances by Hyderabad (5.9 mn sq ft), Mumbai (5.6 mn sq ft) and the National Capital Region (NCR) (4.0 mn sq ft) made leasing activity more equitable. GCC continued its dominance as the largest end-user group, leasing 14.4 million sq ft of office space in Q1 2026, it noted.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vandana Ramnani ...Read More Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia. Read Less

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