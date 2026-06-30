The patience premium: Why time may be the most undervalued asset

There was a time when successful investing was closely linked to speed. Getting information first, reacting before everyone else and spotting opportunities early often made the difference. Technology has made much of that advantage available to almost everyone. The 'patience premium' refers to the potential benefits of investing with a long-term horizon. Rather than guaranteeing higher returns, it reflects the opportunity to access investments that take years, not months, to create value. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

Yet some of the world's largest and most experienced investors are competing on a completely different advantage. They are not trying to be faster than everyone else. They are simply able to stay invested for longer.

Whether it is a pension fund financing infrastructure, a university endowment backing private markets or a family office investing across generations, these institutions often have something many investors do not: time. Increasingly, that ability to commit capital for longer periods is emerging as an advantage in itself.

This idea is often described as the ‘patience premium’, the potential benefits that may arise from investing with a long time horizon. It is not a promise of higher returns, nor does it belong to a single asset class. Instead, it suggests that investors not constrained by short-term liquidity needs may be able to access opportunities that take years, rather than months, to mature.

The world's largest investors are thinking in decades Some of the strongest evidence for patient investing comes from institutions that manage capital over exceptionally long horizons.

According to the UBS Global Family Office Report 2026, which surveyed 307 family offices across more than 30 markets, representing families with an average net worth of $2.7 billion, investment decisions are increasingly being shaped by multi-generational objectives rather than short-term market movements.

These family offices hold diversified portfolios, with average allocations including 29% in developed-market equities, 21% in private equity, 15% in fixed income, 11% in real estate, 7% in cash, 2% in private debt and 2% in infrastructure. Rather than abandoning long-term assets amid market uncertainty, 60% said they expect to make strategic asset-allocation changes over the coming year, with infrastructure among the areas expected to see increased allocations.

Their biggest concerns include geopolitical conflict, trade tensions, inflation and sovereign debt. Yet the report finds that the response has largely been measured portfolio diversification rather than wholesale changes in investment strategy.

Time is changing how private markets create value The evolution of private markets offers another illustration of why investment horizons matter. Long-term investing is about portfolio design, not simply higher returns

One common misconception is that patient investing simply means seeking higher returns from illiquid assets. The reality is more nuanced.

The CFA Institute notes that institutional investors allocate to private markets for several reasons, including diversification, access to different sources of return, income generation in certain strategies and alignment with long-term liabilities. It also emphasises that any potential illiquidity premium is not guaranteed and depends on manager selection, asset quality and market conditions.

Liquidity, therefore, remains valuable. The question is whether every part of a portfolio needs to be immediately liquid.

Patience is a resource, not a strategy None of this suggests that investors should automatically seek illiquid assets or abandon public markets. The World Economic Forum's work on long-term investing makes a useful distinction. Long-term investing is not simply buying an asset and forgetting about it. It still requires governance, monitoring and disciplined decision-making. What changes is the timeframe over which success is evaluated.

Similarly, the CFA Institute emphasises that liquidity planning is central to successful portfolio construction. Investors should commit capital for extended periods only when it aligns with their financial objectives and future cash-flow requirements. Perhaps the biggest lesson from institutional investors is therefore behavioural rather than tactical.

When investment decisions are driven by long-term objectives rather than short-term price movements, investors may be better positioned to focus on business fundamentals, cash flows, and operational progress, rather than reacting to daily market volatility.

Looking beyond the next quarter The world's largest institutional investors are rarely rewarded simply for being patient. They are rewarded when that patience is paired with discipline, sound governance and a clear understanding of what they are trying to achieve.

That distinction is becoming more important as companies stay private for longer, infrastructure projects become more complex, and many of the technologies shaping the next decade require years of investment before they generate meaningful commercial outcomes.

For individual investors, the lesson is not that longer is always better or that illiquid assets deserve a place in every portfolio. Rather, it is a reminder that investment horizons matter. The time available to an investor can influence the opportunities they can pursue, the risks they can absorb and the decisions they make when markets become uncertain.

In a world where speed has become increasingly accessible, the ability to think beyond the next market cycle may be one advantage that remains difficult to replicate.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not involve any journalistic/editorial involvement by Hindustan Times. The content is for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.