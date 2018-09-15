This festive season, here’s how to make the most of realty offers

September marks the beginning of festive season and the discounts and offers have begun. This year’s offers range from part-payment options and subvention schemes to concessions on downpayments and gifts on booking confirmation.

For instance, the Ashwin Sheth Group’s residential project Montana in Mulund will allow buyers booking this festive season to pay 20% now and the rest after construction is complete. “Construction on two towers of the Montana project will begin during Navratri, and there will be concessions on downpayments for a limited period,” says group director Maulik Sheth.

“There will be a Scratch & Win offer on every confirmed booking at Sanghvi Parrsssva Classic project in Bhiwandi, Sanghvi Jewel in Malad, Sanghvi Parrsssva Elegenza in Ghatkopar and Shri Arham Bluz in Andheri,” says Ramesh Sanghvi, chairman and managing director of Sanghvi Parrsssva Group.

Ruparel Realty, Radius Developers, the Ajmera Group, Ekta World and the Sugee Group are among those also offering subvention and EMI schemes.

Sai Estate Consultants is offering slashed rates on projects in Goregaon, Kurla, Chembur and Mira Road. “Developers also offer beneficial schemes and offers from their end like 0% EMI until possession, easy payment plans, modular kitchen and interiors, complementary furniture and appliances,” says managing director Amit Wadhwani.

Ekta World’s WestBay project in Bandra West is allowing buyers to pay 20% at the time of booking and 80% at the time of possession; Ekta Tripolis in Goregoan is allowing 5% payment at booking and the rest on possession.

“Ekta Parksville in Virar is a gold-certified green project, which means affordable homes that are also more eco-friendly,” says Ashok Mohanani, chairman of Ekta World Group.

So, how should you navigate these offers? The biggest attraction of the season, say analysts, is the zero-GST applicable on ready-to-move-into flats with occupation certificates.

But don’t forget to do your due diligence, consultants add. “This is generally the best time of year to invest in a house, but don’t get enticed by financial flexibilities. Go to the RERA website and cross-check the project information. The status of past projects of a developer can reflect in their current work,” says Pankaj Kapoor, founder and managing director at real-estate research consultancy Liases Foras.

Take a close look at the payment plans to make sure you really are saving, adds Santhosh Kumar, vice-chairman at Anarock Property Consultants. “Ensure that the projects are genuine and the schemes valid. Seek legal help if needed,” he adds.

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 19:11 IST