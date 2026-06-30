This move could reshape the way you invest

For most Indians, corporate bonds barely register. They live in the background of financial markets, instruments that institutions trade in bulk, sophisticated investors' access through select platforms, and that ordinary savers rarely encounter. Too large, too illiquid, too opaque for the everyday investor. Tokenisation directly addresses structural barriers by converting high-value bonds into smaller digital tokens. This could reduce investment thresholds to as little as ₹1– ₹100 for certain asset structures, potentially democratising access to fixed-income investing. (Photo for representational purposes only). (Pixabay)

That may be about to change.

At the CareEdge Debt Market Summit 2026 in Mumbai, SEBI chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey confirmed that India's markets regulator has approved a pilot to test the tokenisation of corporate bonds using Distributed Ledger Technology. The rollout is expected within six to nine months, with SEBI working alongside market stakeholders to test the technical and operational frameworks on a limited scale before broader adoption.

SEBI intends to examine whether tokenised bond infrastructure can deliver faster settlement cycles, greater transaction traceability, automated servicing of debt instruments, and enhanced transparency for all participants.

The technology is not entirely new to India's capital markets. The depositories NSDL and CDSL already use blockchain-based systems to monitor the creation of securities and covenant compliance for non-convertible securities. What SEBI is now proposing goes further, using DLT not just for monitoring, but for the actual tokenisation and settlement of bond instruments.

When a market regulator moves from monitoring to actually settling financial instruments on a distributed ledger, it is not experimenting at the margins. It is building infrastructure.

And when regulators build infrastructure, the downstream effects on access tend to follow.

Tokenisation directly addresses structural barriers. By converting high-value bonds into smaller digital tokens, the entry barrier could drop to as little as ₹1 to ₹100 in specific asset structures, potentially democratising fixed-income investing in ways that weren't previously possible.

The pattern is familiar. Real estate, another asset class historically locked behind high capital requirements and institutional gatekeeping, is following a parallel trajectory. Platforms like AltDRX are already enabling investors to participate in curated real estate opportunities digitally, at entry points that were unimaginable a decade ago. What SEBI is testing for bonds, the broader investment ecosystem is already applying across asset classes.

Pandey was clear about the need for caution: "We must move carefully, but we must remain open to useful innovation."

What SEBI is piloting today is one such layer. For investors, the question worth sitting with is not what this does for corporate bonds specifically, but what it signals about the direction India's financial infrastructure is heading, and which asset classes will benefit as the rails continue to evolve.

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