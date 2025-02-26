TVS Emerald acquires 10-acre land parcel in Bengaluru, eyes revenue of 1,600 crore

TVS Emerald has purchased a 10-acre land parcel in Sathnur, Bengaluru. The acquisition has a development potential of 1.4 million sq ft and a revenue potential of ₹1600 crore, the company said on February 25. TVS Emerald announced on February 26 that it had purchased a 10-acre land parcel in Sathnur, Bengaluru. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

This is the fourth acquisition made by the real estate developer in the current financial year. With the latest acquisition, the company said that TVS Emerald has added land deals with a total revenue potential of ₹5,300 crore in FY25.

The company had earlier acquired two land parcels in Chennai (a 12-acre parcel on Radial Road and a 4.8-acre parcel in Padur) and a four-acre parcel in Thanisandra, Bengaluru.

The brand's overall potential for projects under development now stands at 8.2 million sq ft, the company said.

"We have been growing steadily with multiple acquisitions across Chennai and Bengaluru. The acquisition of this land parcel – our 4th this year – will only help us further consolidate our position in the market. Our presence in key micro-markets will help us move closer to a leadership position and reinforce our position as a trusted brand in the residential space," said Sriram Iyer, Director and CEO, TVS Emerald.

According to data shared by Anarock, MMR saw the highest land area transacted, over 607 acres in 30 separate deals, followed by Delhi NCR, which transacted over 417 acres of land across 38 separate deals, and Bengaluru, transacted over 307 acres in 26 separate land deals.