Mon, Sept 01, 2025
New Delhi

UP Minister: Noida flat registrations stuck over builder-NOC disputes, dept ready to give clearances once approvals come

ByHT Real Estate News
Published on: Sept 01, 2025 08:57 am IST

UP Minister Ravindra Jaiswal says Noida, Greater Noida property registrations have been a long-pending issue due to builder-authority NOC disputes

Uttar Pradesh Minister Ravindra Jaiswal has said property registrations in Noida and Greater Noida have been a long pending issue due to disputes between builders and local development authorities over no-objection certificates (NOCs), stressing that his department has no role in the hold-up. He added that flat registries can be approved immediately once the necessary clearances are obtained.

UP minister Ravindra Jaiswal has said property registrations in Noida and Greater Noida have been a long pending issue due to disputes between builders and local development authorities over no-objection certificates (NOCs).
UP minister Ravindra Jaiswal has said property registrations in Noida and Greater Noida have been a long pending issue due to disputes between builders and local development authorities over no-objection certificates (NOCs). (Photo for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

Property registration, crucial for granting buyers legal ownership, has been a long-standing concern in the twin cities, where thousands of homeowners have taken possession of their apartments but are still unable to register them. The issue has sparked repeated protests, particularly on weekends, with residents pressing for government intervention.

Much of the land in the region is on leasehold, allotted by local authorities, which adds another layer of complexity for buyers. In many cases, residents are also pushing for freehold conversion to secure clear ownership rights.

The minister of state (Independent Charge) for Stamp and Court Fee, Registration, told PTI that once an NOC is issued to a builder by the Noida, Greater Noida or Yamuna Expressway industrial development authorities, the registry department immediately processes registrations for homebuyers.

"In Gautam Buddh Nagar, there are three local development authorities that allot land to builders after collecting dues and passing project layouts. The dispute arises when builders fail to obtain an NOC due to pending payments or compliance issues with these authorities,” he told PTI.

"Without this certificate, registries cannot be carried out. But the moment a builder comes with the NOC, we ensure registration without delay," Jaiswal said.

He told PTI that the registration department has "no role" in holding up the process, adding his department is fully prepared to issue registries immediately once the required clearances are in place.

Follow Us On