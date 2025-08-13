Metro, infra boost drives 24–139% rise in property prices across top micro markets; Noida’s Sector-150 tops with 139%

Major metro expansions, expressway linkages, and airport upgrades are driving growth in both property prices and rentals across India’s most active housing micro markets, according to ANAROCK Research. Between the end of 2021 and mid-2025, capital values in the key 14 micro markets rose between 24% and 139%, while rentals climbed 32% to 81%. Metro, expressway, and airport upgrades have boosted property prices 24–139% and rents 32–81% in India’s top 14 housing micro markets since 2021: ANAROCK. (Representational Image)(Unsplash )

National Capital Region’s Sector-150 in Noida led the country in capital appreciation, with values skyrocketing 139% to ₹13,600 per sq. ft since 2021, alongside a 71% rental increase to ₹27,300. Sohna Road in Gurugram also performed strongly, with prices rising 74% to ₹11,500 and rents up 50% to ₹37,500, aided by Delhi–Mumbai Expressway connectivity, the analysis showed.

"The twin forces driving this surge, strong employment-driven demand and steady infrastructure upgrades, have given rise to markets where both capital appreciation and rental value growth are driven by location dynamics, connectivity, and economic momentum," the report said.

"Sector-150 in Noida is the standout nationally. Its property values have soared 139 per cent in just over three and a half years, the fastest among all micro markets in this study, fuelled by new township projects, greenfield planning, and investor enthusiasm," Anarock said.

Sohna Road in Gurugram has benefited from improved connectivity via the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway linkages.

Bengaluru’s Sarjapur Road, part of the city’s eastern IT corridor, has been buoyed by the upcoming Red Line Namma Metro connecting Hebbal to Sarjapur. ANAROCK said that property prices jumped 79% to ₹10,800 per sq. ft, while average rents for a standard 2BHK climbed 81% to ₹38,000 a month. Thanisandra Main Road in the north, benefiting from proximity to Manyata Tech Park and improved road connectivity, saw capital values rise 81% to ₹9,700 per sq. ft and rents increase 65% to ₹33,800.

Hyderabad’s HITECH City, the city’s tech hub, recorded a 70% increase in property prices to ₹9,800 per sq. ft and a 58% rise in rents to ₹36,350. Gachibowli saw capital values increasing by 87% to ₹9,350 and rents up 66% to ₹36,600, driven by a concentration of multinational campuses, international schools, and premium residential projects.

In Pune, Hinjewadi, home to the city’s largest IT park, saw property prices grow 40% to ₹8,000 per sq. ft and rents rise 60% to ₹28,500. Wagholi, connected via the Nagar Road corridor, matched Hinjewadi’s capital growth but surpassed it in rental performance, with a 69% increase to ₹24,000 per month.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Chembur benefited from the Eastern Freeway and Metro extensions, seeing prices rise 53% to ₹28,600 and rents grow 46% to ₹67,000. Mulund posted a 50% capital gain to ₹25,300, with more moderate rental growth of 32% to ₹52,300, partly due to already-high starting rental levels, the analysis showed.

Kolkata’s EM Bypass recorded a 25% increase in prices to ₹8,780 and a 53% jump in rents to ₹29,000, while Rajarhat saw 37% capital growth to ₹6,150 and a 40% rental rise to ₹21,000, due to planned township development and corporate presence.

In Chennai, Perambur’s prices rose 26% to ₹8,000 and rents climbed 39% to ₹22,500 due to suburban rail and metro connectivity. Pallavaram, close to the airport and GST Road, gained 24% in prices to ₹7,350 and 46% in rents to ₹21,800, attracting airline staff and IT professionals from the OMR corridor, the analysis showed.

“Micro markets tied to major infrastructure completions, such as metro lines in Bengaluru and Mumbai, expressways in NCR, and IT park expansions in Hyderabad and Pune, are best placed to sustain above-average gains,” said Anuj Puri, chairman, ANAROCK Group.

Looking ahead to 2026, ANAROCK projects housing price growth of 6–7% and rental increases of 7–10%, both expected to outpace inflation. “Micro markets tied to major infrastructure completions (such as metro lines in Bengaluru and Mumbai, expressways in NCR, and IT park expansions in Hyderabad and Pune) are best placed to sustain above-average gains," Puri said.