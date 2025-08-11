Buying property on 12 LPA in a big city? Netizens say only inherited wealth, jaan pehchaan get better real estate deals

Rising property prices in India’s major cities are putting middle-class homeownership increasingly out of reach, even for those earning what was once considered a comfortable income. On Reddit, a prospective buyer described struggling to find a decent home in Delhi despite earning ₹12 lakh per annum, highlighting the widening gap between salaries and urban real estate prices. Some users claimed that only those with jaan-pehchan manage to secure significantly better deals at much lower rates. Rising property prices in Indian cities are pricing out even ₹ 12 LPA earners, as a Redditor’s Delhi home search highlights the growing gap between incomes and housing costs. (Representational Image)(Unsplash )

“It’s impossible to afford a house even on a home loan. This country was never for a person with a weak background,” the Reddit poster wrote, alleging that those with ‘jaan-pehchaan’ secure far better deals at much lower rates.

‘Middle class are just supposed to rent’

One Redditor argued that in major Indian cities, homeownership for the middle class is becoming a myth.

“Three times that amount is needed to buy a decent house. Only people with inherited wealth can afford anything here. Good reason why top talent leaves India. I was an idiot not to do it 10 years ago,” the user wrote.

Others took a more hard-nosed approach. “Just ranting about not being able to buy property will not help you. Save for 5–7 years and then see how you are not able to afford it. Don’t think banks will give you 90–95% loan,” one commenter warned. “We are all middle class here — you do not understand the struggles people go through to provide for their families.”

Affordable options in smaller cities

Some countered the pessimism, pointing to opportunities in smaller markets. “There are many tier-3 cities in the country where you can buy a good house for ₹30 lakh. It will be manageable with a ₹12 LPA salary,” one Redditor said, adding that their father had bought prime property in Lucknow for ₹30 lakh, a flat in Noida for ₹15 lakh, and a government-built home for ₹3 lakh, all on a ₹5 lakh annual salary.

Another user stressed that home buying is often about timing, not just income. “At ₹12 LPA, neither I nor my friends thought of buying a home around 2015–18. Don’t lose hope, salaries increase exponentially around age 35–40. You’ll be able to afford it then, especially in a tier-2 city or town with a home loan paid over 15 years.”

Experts weigh in

For someone earning ₹12 lakh per annum, roughly ₹70,000– ₹80,000 a month, buying a home in Bengaluru is largely a matter of down payment and loan structure, according to Kiran Kumar, vice president at Hanu Reddy Realty.

“If you’re looking at a ₹50–70 lakh property, you’ll need a down payment of ₹12–15 lakh. That leaves you with a loan of around ₹50 lakh, which translates to an EMI of nearly ₹50,000 per month. For someone earning ₹80,000, that’s a challenge,” he explained.

Kumar noted that flats in prime locations today often cost upwards of ₹1 crore, putting them beyond the reach of single-income households earning under ₹1 lakh per month. More affordable options are available in emerging areas like Devanahalli in North Bengaluru or Kengeri in the southwest, where entry prices start at around ₹80 lakh, but these locations are 15–20 km from the city centre.

“In city-centric locations, you won’t find many new flats in that price range,” Kumar said. “But second-hand apartments, 15–20 years old, can be found for ₹80 lakh to ₹1 crore in parts of Indiranagar’s outskirts, Kodihalli, and even Vijayanagar.”

These resale flats are typically standalone buildings without clubhouses or luxury amenities, though they often come with car parking. Buyers should also factor in the cost of interiors and renovation after purchase.

Kumar stressed that the situation improves significantly for dual-income households. If both partners earn a decent amount, buying a ₹1 crore home becomes much easier as the financial burden is shared,” he said.

Sunil Singh, founder of Realty Corp, says most enquiries from young couples in Bengaluru show a clear budget ceiling. “They have to consider their monthly expenses, so for many, ₹75 lakh is the upper limit while buying an apartment,” Singh explained.

Within that budget, buyers can explore builder-flat localities like Bagalur in North Bengaluru. In the city centre, areas such as Kadugondanahalli near Indiranagar, home to Grade B developer standalone projects, offer some options. On Old Airport Road, a 2BHK in this price range is also possible.

In South Bengaluru, locations like JP Nagar and Jayanagar have some availability in the ₹75 lakh range, Singh said. However, when it comes to Grade A builders, the options shrink drastically. “With reputed developers, a budget of ₹75 lakh will typically get you a 1BHK, not a 2BHK,” he noted.