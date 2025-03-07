Women’s Day 2025: Women homebuyers surge with 1.29 lakh property transactions in 2024, Up 14%

The number of women homebuyers is steadily rising in the country, with 1.29 lakh residential transactions registered solely by women in 2024—a 14% increase from the previous year across top cities. In comparison, male homebuyers saw an 11% growth during the same period, an analysis by Square Yards has said. Women's Day 2025: The number of women homebuyers is steadily rising in the country, with 1.29 lakh residential transactions registered solely by women in 2024—a 14% increase from the previous year. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pexels)

The surge in female homeownership is driven by a combination of government incentives, financial benefits, and digital advancements. Several state governments are supporting women homebuyers with stamp duty concessions ranging from 1-3% and reduced registration charges of 0.5-1%. These initiatives are making homeownership more accessible, contributing to the significant growth in female buyers across the real estate market, it said.

Additionally, leading major lenders provide a 0.05% reduction in home loan interest rates for women. Also, tax benefits under Sections 80C and 80EE further enhance affordability, making property ownership more accessible.

Notably, technology has also played a crucial role in this shift. Digital tools like online property search platforms, mortgage calculators, and budgeting applications enable women to make informed purchase decisions. Social media, community forums, fintech innovations, and digital payment systems have improved accessibility and financial inclusion, giving women greater autonomy in the homebuying process, it noted.

How do the numbers stack up?

In 2024, total residential transactions registered with IGR across key cities—Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad—reached 5.77 lakh, reflecting a 4% increase from 5.56 lakh in 2023, as per Square Yards report titled Key Holders of Change -Women Driving Real Estate Growth and Transformation.

Insights from Square Yards’ report reveal that homeownership sentiments among women are at an all-time high. The analysis of property registration documents shows a 14% growth in female buyers in 2024 annually, and a 11% growth annually during the same period among male buyers. Joint ownership (male+female) registrations witnessed a 7% annual drop.

According to the report, residential transactions by sole women buyers grew by 14% year-on-year, reaching 1.29 lakh transactions, up from 1.14 lakh. This pushed their share in total residential transactions to 22% in 2024 from 20% in 2023.

In contrast, transactions by sole male buyers rose by 11%, from 1.96 lakh to 2.18 lakh. Joint ownership (male + female) transactions declined by 7% during the same period but remained the dominant category, accounting for 40% of total registered residential transactions.

The analysis included cities such as Pune, Thane, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad unless mentioned otherwise. Includes both primary and secondary residential registered transactions for apartments, plots and villas for the mentioned period.

“As women gain greater empowerment through education, workforce participation, and financial independence, they are emerging as formidable decision-makers and influential consumers across industries—real estate being no exception. Our data reinforces this ongoing shift: in 2024, residential transactions across top cities with women as sole owners grew by 14% annually, outpacing the 11% growth seen among sole male buyers," said Kanika Gupta Shori, COO and Founder, Square Yards.

"Women homebuyers are emerging as a transformative force in the property markets, propelled by increasing workforce participation and supportive government initiatives. The numbers speak volumes—this year alone, 1.29 lakh residential transactions were registered under sole women homebuyers. Underscoring this trend, women make up close to 53% of our clientele as sole or joint homebuyers on our platform,” said Tanuj Shori, CEO and Founder, Square Yards.