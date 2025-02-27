Women Homebuyers on the Rise: 30% invest in property, 69% buy for end-use: ANAROCK Report

More than 30% of women buy homes for investment, while about 69% are end-users, according to a survey conducted by real estate consultancy ANAROCK. More than 30% of women buy homes for investment, while about 69% are end-users, according to a survey conducted by real estate consultancy ANAROCK. (Representational Photo)(Unsplash)

The ANAROCK Consumer Sentiment Survey (H2 2024) revealed that real estate is the most preferred investment asset class for at least 70% of women respondents—an increase from 65% in H2 2022 and 57% in the pre-COVID survey.

Real estate over Stock market

Women' preference for stock market investments has significantly declined to just 2% in H2 2024, compared to over 20% in H2 2022.

“The survey also tracks women homebuyers' budget preferences. In the H2 2024 survey, at least 52% of female respondents preferred premium or luxury homes priced over ₹90 lakh," it stated.

In the H2 2022 survey, about 47% of women respondents opted for budget-category homes. In H2 2024, approximately 33% of aspiring female homebuyers are looking for properties priced between ₹90 lakh and ₹1.5 crore, while 11% prefer homes priced between ₹1.5 crore and ₹2.5 crore. Additionally, at least 8% of respondents favour homes priced above ₹2.5 crore.

"With growing independence and higher disposable incomes, women are increasingly coming to the housing market as convinced investors," said Anuj Puri, Chairman of ANAROCK Group. "Our H2 2024 survey finds the end-use-to-investment ratio for women homebuyers at 69:31 against 79:21 in the H2 2022 edition. Even more remarkable is their firm preference for housing over the other popular investment asset classes Indians gravitate to."

More women prefer under-construction homes

The survey added that demand for newly launched properties is on the rise - over 18% of the survey's women respondents now prefer under-construction homes, against 10% in the H2 2022 survey.

"Their preference for the instant gratification of ready-to-move-in homes had declined to 29% in the H2 2024 survey, from 48% in H2 2022. This is a clear indicator of a strengthening investment approach among India's women property buyers," ANAROCK said.

It also highlights that the fact that most new launches are by large and listed developers gives them the confidence to back cheaper under-construction properties with an eye on future profits, the report added.